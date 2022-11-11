profile
Hogwarts Legacy
name : Hogwarts Legacy
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Avalanche Software
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Hogwarts Legacy - Gameplay Showcase / 19 H


Le jeu est prévu pour le 10 Février 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecgrvh4kQRU
    axlenz
    posted the 11/11/2022 at 04:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    axlenz posted the 11/11/2022 at 04:12 PM
    THE GAME que j'attends le plus
    kinectical posted the 11/11/2022 at 04:23 PM
    J’ai vraiment hâte de voir parceque avec Avalanche ces le côté répétitif qui me fait peur j’espère que niveau environnement et activité annexes ce sera diversifier
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/11/2022 at 04:31 PM
    axlenz kinectical vous espérez une Avalanche de gameplay
    serve posted the 11/11/2022 at 04:35 PM
    Un des jeux que j'attends le plus en 2023 vraiment curieux de voir le showcase.
