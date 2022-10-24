profile
Sword and Fairy : Together Forever
name : Sword and Fairy : Together Forever
platform : Playstation 5
editor : N.C
developer : Softstar Technology
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
Sword and Fairy : Together Forever arrive sur XSX/XOne


Site de Microsoft
Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fe0A4VolfGY
    posted the 10/24/2022 at 03:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    hyoga57 posted the 10/24/2022 at 03:23 PM
    Uniquement en démat par contre, donc osef...
    ouken posted the 10/24/2022 at 03:38 PM
    hyoga57 prk tu l’aurais pris en physique sur xbox ?
    skuldleif posted the 10/24/2022 at 03:39 PM
    hyoga57 tu voulais tant que ca lâcher ta petite crotte.....
    hyoga57 posted the 10/24/2022 at 04:21 PM
    skuldleif Arrête de chouiner surtout.

    Je préfère le physique au démat, c'est comme ça.

    ouken S'il sortirait en physique, oui clairement.
    losz posted the 10/24/2022 at 05:20 PM
    hyoga57 Il est dispo en physique sur ps4/5, autant le prendre dessus
