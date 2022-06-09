profile
Sonic Frontiers
name : Sonic Frontiers
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Sonic Frontiers: Le Generique de fin par One Ok Rock se devoile
Sega dévoile la chanson qui servira de generique de fin pour Sonic Frontiers.
Il s'agira de Vandalize du celebre groupe japonais One OK Rock.



    posted the 09/06/2022 at 10:27 PM by guiguif
