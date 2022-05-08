profile
Chainsaw Man: Nouveau Trailer


Nouveau trailer pour l'adaptation en anime par le studio Mappa (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan S4) du manga Chainsaw Man de Fujimoto Tatsuki.

Debut de la diffusion en Octobre

    cladstrife59
    posted the 08/05/2022 at 11:58 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    shanks posted the 08/05/2022 at 12:06 PM
    J'ai lu que le volume 1.
    Un peu de mal.
    axlenz posted the 08/05/2022 at 12:15 PM
    Ça m’a l’air bien dérangé comme j’aime. J’espère juste que scénarisquement parlant il y a un minimum
    cladstrife59 posted the 08/05/2022 at 12:19 PM
    axlenz ma copine adore et est très exigeante côté manga, ça fait partie de cette génération de manga plus sombre côté scénario.

    Sinon la BA donne vraiment envie et l'animation est très propre.
