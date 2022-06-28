accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
Un des futurs (gros) succès tiers au Japon annoncé sur Switch ?
Titre : Fishing Spirits : Fish and Play Aquarium
C'est une des annonces du Nintendo Direct Mini Japonais révélé.
C'est une exclusivité Switch de Bandai Namco.
Le jeu sort en 2022 au Japon.
Site officiel
PS : Fishing Spirits : Nintendo Switch Version a dépassé les 500 000 exemplaires au Japon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3pdlzmy1PU
posted the 06/28/2022 at 07:10 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (2)
2
)
gamesebde3
posted
the 06/28/2022 at 08:29 PM
C'était soit ça, soit une simulation de trains.
myki
posted
the 06/28/2022 at 08:32 PM
ou des battles d'insectes,
