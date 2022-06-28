profile
Bandai Namco Games
53
Likers
name : Bandai Namco Games
official website : http://www.namcobandaigames.com/
profile
nicolasgourry
126
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4355
visites since opening : 6259966
nicolasgourry > blog
Un des futurs (gros) succès tiers au Japon annoncé sur Switch ?

Titre : Fishing Spirits : Fish and Play Aquarium

C'est une des annonces du Nintendo Direct Mini Japonais révélé.
C'est une exclusivité Switch de Bandai Namco.
Le jeu sort en 2022 au Japon.

Site officiel
PS : Fishing Spirits : Nintendo Switch Version a dépassé les 500 000 exemplaires au Japon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3pdlzmy1PU
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/28/2022 at 07:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    gamesebde3 posted the 06/28/2022 at 08:29 PM
    C'était soit ça, soit une simulation de trains.
    myki posted the 06/28/2022 at 08:32 PM
    ou des battles d'insectes,
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo