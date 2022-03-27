accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
124
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanissou
nicolasgourry
articles : 4248
4248
visites since opening : 6024196
6024196
nicolasgourry
> blog
Une B.A. d'un film motion/capture (déjà culte ?) : Junk Head
Date : 18 Mai 2022
(rempli de référence comme le montre cette vidéo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elVPlLItFAs
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/27/2022 at 10:45 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/27/2022 at 10:51 AM
Famimax
Famimax, je ne sais pas pourquoi, mais je sens que c'est le genre de délire pour toi ^^
cloudo
posted
the 03/27/2022 at 10:52 AM
Je l'ai vu et comment dire..... C'est très très spécial, tu restes clairement sur ta faim
popomolos
posted
the 03/27/2022 at 11:14 AM
Du stop motion magnifique comme celui de kubo je suis ok mais là sérieusement en voyant la bande annonce même les premiers Wallace et groomit sont largement mieux animés... on dirait un projet amateur, dommage ça coupe toute envie de le voir.
