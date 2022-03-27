profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4248
visites since opening : 6024196
nicolasgourry > blog
Une B.A. d'un film motion/capture (déjà culte ?) : Junk Head

Date : 18 Mai 2022



(rempli de référence comme le montre cette vidéo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elVPlLItFAs
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/27/2022 at 10:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/27/2022 at 10:51 AM
    Famimax , je ne sais pas pourquoi, mais je sens que c'est le genre de délire pour toi ^^
    cloudo posted the 03/27/2022 at 10:52 AM
    Je l'ai vu et comment dire..... C'est très très spécial, tu restes clairement sur ta faim
    popomolos posted the 03/27/2022 at 11:14 AM
    Du stop motion magnifique comme celui de kubo je suis ok mais là sérieusement en voyant la bande annonce même les premiers Wallace et groomit sont largement mieux animés... on dirait un projet amateur, dommage ça coupe toute envie de le voir.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo