profile
jenicris
75
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1422
visites since opening : 2832255
jenicris > blog
Pour ceux qui attendent Horizon Forbidden West attention aux leak
C'est un testeur qui a accidentellement posté son test à ce que j'ai compris et notamment un leak d'un truc important dans le jeu et ça semble pas être le seul dans ce test.

Sur Resetera il y est donc attention sur Twitter et compagnie a éviter ce leak et sûrement d'autres.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:13 AM by jenicris
    comments (26)
    gamerdome posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:16 AM
    Je vais pas sur ces réseaux mais merci de prévenir.

    Pu... ces spoilers de mer... sérieux
    serve posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:22 AM
    Je vais ni sur resetera ni sur Twitter donc ça va sinon éviter aussi les forums débiles comme le forum GDC de JVC où ils aiment bien spoile.
    jenicris posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:23 AM
    gamerdome t'inquiète c'est pas un spoil sur l'histoire.
    gamerdome posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:26 AM
    jenicris Ah, du coup je pense avoir compris de quoi il s'agit.
    51love posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:38 AM
    jenicris c'est un spoil a base de club de golf ou de la propagande lgbt?
    korou posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:42 AM
    jenicris moi j'aimerai juste savoir si on peut monter les machines volantes si tu as la rép, jveux bien en mp.
    calishnikov posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:43 AM
    Perso le spoil me dérange pas
    cliana posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:46 AM
    Ca c'est rien, une build du jeu traîne depuis 1 mois :

    http://www.logic-sunrise.com/news-1150733-ps4-une-build-de-horizon-forbidden-west-leakee.html
    kratoszeus posted the 02/09/2022 at 08:52 AM
    Lien du test ?
    ley posted the 02/09/2022 at 09:00 AM
    kratoszeus (Gros spoil) https://www.resetera.com/threads/a-leaked-review-for-horizon-forbidden-west-has-a-big-spoiler-in-it-click-at-your-own-risk.550252/ />
    J’attends absolument rien du jeu, mais le spoil en question donne un peu envie faut dire.
    kaiserstark posted the 02/09/2022 at 09:03 AM
    51love Non ça n'a rien avoir avec l'histoire du jeu, c'est sûr autre chose.

    korou MP envoyé.
    korou posted the 02/09/2022 at 09:14 AM
    kaiserstark jenicris merci les gars
    cliana posted the 02/09/2022 at 09:24 AM
    En gros Aloy change la couleur de ses cheveux car elle est considérée comme une sorcière via un des clans.
    bladagun posted the 02/09/2022 at 09:41 AM
    ha ok je pensait que ça serais un post pour dire de faire attentionaux leak mais faut mettre pas lire les commentaires ici quoi...faites chier serieux
    churos45 posted the 02/09/2022 at 09:50 AM
    Je pense savoir ce que c'est même sans lire le test. Ça me parait assez évident
    thelastmich posted the 02/09/2022 at 09:56 AM
    Et le test la note c‘est combien?
    feignasse posted the 02/09/2022 at 09:58 AM
    Si on peut changer son visage et avoir celui de Claire Redfield dans RE2 Remake à la place, c'est un sacré spoil, en effet
    leonr4 posted the 02/09/2022 at 09:58 AM
    thelastmich C'est plutôt un test inachevé.
    thelastmich posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:07 AM
    Leonr4
    Ok merci pour ta réponse. Bon plus que quelques jours à attendre et on saura. Sinon c’est fou quand même ce nombre de gens qui postent « accidentellement »
    neo810 posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:10 AM
    kaiserstark je peux avoir un mp car le lien marche plus, merci ^^
    beppop posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:11 AM
    La conclusion du test (pas de spoil)

    The plot of Horizon: Forbidden west is not so tightly connected to Zero Dawn, and there is no threshold for players who have not played the original. What amazes me about this game is not only the upgrade of the graphics, but also the openness of the game, but also the need to complete the main task to drive the game's plot. Not only that, but by over-controlling stronger mechanical beasts is also part of the fun of the game. Its final ending is crazy and exciting, and worth the player's time to experience. Finally, thanks again to PlayStation for the review status.

    Ils ont adoré
    yurius posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:19 AM
    Moi j'aimerais juste savoir si des dlc sont prévus comme ça je le prend pas day one
    shinz0 posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:25 AM
    yurius je me pose la même question
    yukilin posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:28 AM
    Le spoil ne me pose aucun soucis et en plus je fais quand même attention
    neo810 posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:30 AM
    yukilin c'est quoi le spoil ??
    yukilin posted the 02/09/2022 at 10:34 AM
    neo810 : Désolé, je ne sais pas. J'ai pas regardé. Juste vu cet article qui en parlait
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo