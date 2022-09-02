C'est un testeur qui a accidentellement posté son test à ce que j'ai compris et notamment un leak d'un truc important dans le jeu et ça semble pas être le seul dans ce test.
Sur Resetera il y est donc attention sur Twitter et compagnie a éviter ce leak et sûrement d'autres.
Pu... ces spoilers de mer... sérieux
http://www.logic-sunrise.com/news-1150733-ps4-une-build-de-horizon-forbidden-west-leakee.html
J’attends absolument rien du jeu, mais le spoil en question donne un peu envie faut dire.
korou MP envoyé.
Ok merci pour ta réponse. Bon plus que quelques jours à attendre et on saura. Sinon c’est fou quand même ce nombre de gens qui postent « accidentellement »
The plot of Horizon: Forbidden west is not so tightly connected to Zero Dawn, and there is no threshold for players who have not played the original. What amazes me about this game is not only the upgrade of the graphics, but also the openness of the game, but also the need to complete the main task to drive the game's plot. Not only that, but by over-controlling stronger mechanical beasts is also part of the fun of the game. Its final ending is crazy and exciting, and worth the player's time to experience. Finally, thanks again to PlayStation for the review status.
Ils ont adoré