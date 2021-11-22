profile
Microids
0
Likers
name : Microids
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4052
visites since opening : 5591540
nicolasgourry > blog
Une licence "culte" revient chez Microïds : Arkanoid


Éditeur : Microids
Développeur : Pastagames
Date de sortie : 2022

Microids a annoncé un partenariat avec Taito pour développer deux licences de l'éditeur, voici donc la première : Arkanoid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-xxHOiZkbc
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    gareauxloups
    posted the 11/22/2021 at 01:41 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    oloman334 posted the 11/22/2021 at 02:32 PM
    On parle bien du jeu de casse briques légendaire ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/22/2021 at 02:36 PM
    oloman334 oui
    oloman334 posted the 11/22/2021 at 03:01 PM
    nicolasgourry j'ai cassé deux joysticks sur mon cpc à cause de ce jeu.
    e3ologue posted the 11/22/2021 at 03:35 PM
    oloman334 et tu en souffres depuis tout ce temps ?
    ktraxxx posted the 11/22/2021 at 03:57 PM
    moi j'y jouais en arcade avec la molette en métal ... oui je suis vieux
    gamerdome posted the 11/22/2021 at 04:57 PM
    ktraxxx "moi j'y jouais en arcade avec la molette en métal"
    Moi aussi !
    "oui je suis vieux"
    ... moi aussi

    "Eternal Battle", ça sent le Arkanoid 99
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo