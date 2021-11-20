profile
name : Cave
official website : http://www.cave.co.jp/index_e.html
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] DoDonPachi Resurrection / Trailer
Après Mushihimesama (en Juin) et Espgaluda II (en Septembre), l'éditeur Live Wire nous annonce un nouveau portage d'un Shoot 'em up de Cave (prévu pour l'instant au Japon) :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8iyNUhzm38
    victornewman
    posted the 11/20/2021 at 11:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    victornewman posted the 11/20/2021 at 12:21 PM
    hyoga57
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/20/2021 at 12:30 PM
    Qu'est que c'est que ce truc ?
    guiguif posted the 11/20/2021 at 01:16 PM
    darkxehanort94 d’âpres toi
    gamerdome posted the 11/20/2021 at 01:28 PM
    darkxehanort94 ben un shmup, un danmaku
    e3ologue posted the 11/20/2021 at 01:42 PM
    darkxehanort94 un des monument du shoot them up
