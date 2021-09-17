profile
Monster Hunter Rise
14
Likers
name : Monster Hunter Rise
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC Nintendo Switch -
[Switch] Monster Hunter Rise / Mega Man (11) Collab

Après




Voici

Disponible le 24 Septembre 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7qChDkyjRw
    archesstat
    posted the 09/17/2021 at 08:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    cladstrife59 posted the 09/17/2021 at 08:58 AM
    Mouais, c'est un peu mieux mais ont attendait plus des quêtes hebdomadaire et il n'y a hélas aucune trace d'éventuels nouvelles maj et nouveaux monstres...
    newtechnix posted the 09/17/2021 at 09:04 AM
    Rigolo comme collaboration
    xenofamicom posted the 09/17/2021 at 09:21 AM
    Sympa comme collab'
    yurius posted the 09/17/2021 at 09:23 AM
    J'attendrai sûrement la version ultimate...
    colt posted the 09/17/2021 at 09:29 AM
    ça commence a casser les burnes là pour les nouvelles MAJ etc...bon le TGS va j'espere nous faire grace de quelques mise a jour du jeu sympas avec des mobs ajoutés et pleins de choses parce que là on commence tous a tourner en rond
