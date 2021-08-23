accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Asterix & Obelix : Baffez les tous
platform :
PC
editor :
Microids
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry
Asterix & Obelix : Baffez-les Tous ! / Trailer + Date
Éditeur : Microids
Développeur : Mr. Nutz Studio
Date de sortie : 25 Novembre 2021
Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAkuEipT1JI
posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:23 PM by nicolasgourry
negan
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 03:28 PM
Développeur : Mr. Nutz Studio
C'est quand ils veulent le remake de Mr Nutz
cloudo
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 03:34 PM
On dirait un jeu flash
thedoctor
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 03:40 PM
Super fidèle
armad
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 03:45 PM
Cloudo
Pourquoi toujours cet argument quand un jeu style animé sort ? C'est totalement faux la plupart du temps. Le style est joli et adapté à l'oeuvre en plus.
Voilà à quoi ressemble un jeu flash Astérix
http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2021/34/1/1629733421-screenshot-20210823-174301-01.png
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 04:08 PM
Chic chic chic chic !!
axlenz
posted
the 08/23/2021 at 04:32 PM
une chose est sure, c'est très beau. Mais par contre j'ai bien peur que ça devienne redondant au fil du jeu
