Asterix & Obelix : Baffez les tous
name : Asterix & Obelix : Baffez les tous
platform : PC
editor : Microids
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Asterix & Obelix : Baffez-les Tous ! / Trailer + Date


Éditeur : Microids
Développeur : Mr. Nutz Studio
Date de sortie : 25 Novembre 2021


Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAkuEipT1JI
    posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:23 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    negan posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:28 PM
    Développeur : Mr. Nutz Studio

    C'est quand ils veulent le remake de Mr Nutz
    cloudo posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:34 PM
    On dirait un jeu flash
    thedoctor posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:40 PM
    Super fidèle
    armad posted the 08/23/2021 at 03:45 PM
    Cloudo Pourquoi toujours cet argument quand un jeu style animé sort ? C'est totalement faux la plupart du temps. Le style est joli et adapté à l'oeuvre en plus.

    Voilà à quoi ressemble un jeu flash Astérix

    http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2021/34/1/1629733421-screenshot-20210823-174301-01.png
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:08 PM
    Chic chic chic chic !!
    axlenz posted the 08/23/2021 at 04:32 PM
    une chose est sure, c'est très beau. Mais par contre j'ai bien peur que ça devienne redondant au fil du jeu
