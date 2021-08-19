J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Les nouveaux escrocs en France
Il faut avouer qu'il a de l'inspiration quand même.
    posted the 08/19/2021 at 02:44 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    ducknsexe posted the 08/19/2021 at 02:45 PM
    Tu t appelle Lucas barbier ? Fallait lui répondre NTM
    jf17 posted the 08/19/2021 at 02:52 PM
    Pas besoin du même nom, jusqu'à présent personnes ma demandé une carte d'identité pour le pass sanitaire
    giru posted the 08/19/2021 at 02:52 PM
    Vu le niveau de français normalement c'est "block & report" direct Merci bonsoir.

    Quel délire avec votre pass sanitaire en France n'empêche. Faites-vous vacciner et passez à autre chose sérieux.
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/19/2021 at 02:56 PM
    Qu'il aille se faire vacciné si il veut son pass.
    zekura posted the 08/19/2021 at 02:56 PM
    En plus le mec est à Mulhouse -,- Merci la représentation
    liberty posted the 08/19/2021 at 02:59 PM
    C'est rien ça à côté des vrai escrocs...
