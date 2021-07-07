profile
No More Heroes III
8
Likers
name : No More Heroes III
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Marvelous
developer : Grasshopper Manufacture
genre : action
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] No More Heroes III aussi en Français ?
Ce matin l'un des membres de Gamekyo a posé cette question :
"No More Heroes 3 uniquement en Anglais ?"
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article456804.html



Le jeu sera en : Japonais / Anglais / Espagnol / Allemand / Italien / Néerlandais / Coréen / Chinois et Français.
D'après la fiche eShop (qui a été mise à jour dans la journée)
Taille du jeu : 6,8Go
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rRbIMesXYw
    posted the 07/07/2021 at 09:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    suzukube posted the 07/07/2021 at 09:16 PM
    Oui, c'est ce que j'ai eu comme info aussi je ne sais pas pkoi c'était plus le cas ?
