profile
Nintendo
159
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3829
visites since opening : 5230388
nicolasgourry > blog
Nintendo Direct "E3 2021" du coté du japon

(Par le producteur de Rune Factory / Story of Seasons Yoshifumi Hashimoto)





Bonus :
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/15/2021 at 09:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    meaculparetour posted the 06/15/2021 at 11:33 PM
    et bien tout mes amis japonais n'ont pas été spécialement emballé par cette conf, a part metroid
    nakata posted the 06/15/2021 at 11:55 PM
    meaculparetour on les comprends. A croire que les petits jeux « alacon » chez Nintendo n’interesse vraiment plus personne (AMEN)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo