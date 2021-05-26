profile
Les Schtroumpfs
name : Les Schtroumpfs
platform : Nintendo DS
editor : Ubisoft
developer : N.C
genre : action plates-formes
other versions : Nintendo Wii - Nintendo 3DS -
Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Vileaf / Images




Date de sortie : 25 Octobre 2021


Titre Français : Les Schtroumpfs – Mission Malfeuille
Développé par le studio lyonnais OSome Studio (Astérix et Obélix XXL Romastered, Astérix et Obélix XXL 3).


Microids
    posted the 05/26/2021 at 02:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    axlenz posted the 05/26/2021 at 02:48 PM
    hum... pourquoi pas
    plolely posted the 05/26/2021 at 02:53 PM
    Après lninspiration très marquée de DK pour le marsupilami, maintenant j'ai l'impression de voir Crash Brandicoot pour les Schtroumpfs
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/26/2021 at 02:55 PM
    Graphiquement pas terrible.
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 05/26/2021 at 03:07 PM
    Cette direction artistique quelconque...
