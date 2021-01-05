profile
NieR Replicant Remaster
name : NieR Replicant Remaster
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Toylogic
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One -
NieR : Vous êtes plutôt Kainé ou 2B ?
Après le duel Tifa / Aerith... Une autre question existentiel mais risquée : Vous êtes plutôt Kainé de NieR Replicant ou 2B de NieR: Automata ?... Ou plutôt Zero de Drakengard 3 peut être ?




Ou alors un autre personnage de Drakengard / NieR (A2, Popola, Devola, Accord...) ?
    onihanzo posted the 05/01/2021 at 01:10 PM
    Virgin alert
    stefanpsp posted the 05/01/2021 at 01:10 PM
    Weiss, you dumbass !

    Start making sense you rotten book, or you're gonna be sorry! Maybe I'll rip your pages out one-by-one, or maybe I'll put you in the Goddamn furnace!

    How can someone with such a big, smart brain get hypnotized like a little bitch huh?!

    Oh, Shadowlord! I love you Shadowlord! Come over here and give Weiss a big sloppy kiss, Shadowlord!

    Now pull your head out of your Goddamn ass and START FUCKING HELPING US

    masharu posted the 05/01/2021 at 01:14 PM
    stefanpsp Elle est mythique cette séquence .
    kikoo31 posted the 05/01/2021 at 01:19 PM
    onihanzo 49 ans et toujours vierge ! kesketa ?
    yukilin posted the 05/01/2021 at 01:20 PM
    2B sans hésiter, mais Kainé reste bien cool.
    onihanzo posted the 05/01/2021 at 01:30 PM
    kikoo31 Bah ça doit pas être facile. Tu rates un truc !
    foxstep posted the 05/01/2021 at 01:32 PM
    Les 2 sont cool, mais 2b est à part.
    sonilka posted the 05/01/2021 at 01:32 PM
    A2
    shigerumawa posted the 05/01/2021 at 01:32 PM
    2B évidemment.
