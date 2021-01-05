Après le duel Tifa / Aerith... Une autre question existentiel mais risquée : Vous êtes plutôt Kainé de NieR Replicant ou 2B de NieR: Automata ?... Ou plutôt Zero de Drakengard 3 peut être
?
Ou alors un autre personnage de Drakengard / NieR (A2, Popola, Devola, Accord...)
?
posted the 05/01/2021 at 01:08 PM by masharu
Start making sense you rotten book, or you're gonna be sorry! Maybe I'll rip your pages out one-by-one, or maybe I'll put you in the Goddamn furnace!
How can someone with such a big, smart brain get hypnotized like a little bitch huh?!
Oh, Shadowlord! I love you Shadowlord! Come over here and give Weiss a big sloppy kiss, Shadowlord!
Now pull your head out of your Goddamn ass and START FUCKING HELPING US