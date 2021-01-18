« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Electronic Arts
34
name : Electronic Arts
official website : http://www.ea.com/fr/
nicolasgourry
126
nicolasgourry
articles : 3521
visites since opening : 4792016
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Apex Legends / Date de sortie pour bientôt ?


BREAKING: La version japonaise sur YouTube indique qu'Apex Legends arrivera sur Switch le 2 février.
"Et le 2 février, il sera possible de jouer sur Switch en même temps que le début de la saison 8!"
Twitter


PS : Un autre jeu de E.A. pourrait arriver lui aussi prochainement : Plants vs. Zombies : La Bataille de Neighborville : C.E. avec une date de sortie fixée au 19 mars 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWCMqDw-T1U
