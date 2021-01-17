« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Electronic Arts
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Plants Vs. Zombies:Battle for Neighborville : C.E. sur Switch ?

En juin 2020, Electronic Arts annonçait 7 jeux pour les "12 prochains mois".
Gamekyo


(Trailer lancement PC/PS4/XOne)

Plants Vs. Zombies : Battle for Neighborville - Complete Edition pourrait arriver très prochainement officiellement sur Switch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwYjx4VPzx0&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 01/17/2021 at 08:22 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    sieu69 posted the 01/17/2021 at 08:26 AM
    et un nouveau plant vs zombie c'est pour quand ?
