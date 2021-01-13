« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Bravely Default 2
7
Likers
name : Bravely Default 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
126
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3512
visites since opening : 4781758
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Bravely Default II / Jaquette Off + Prix intéressant

45€



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bonus :

45,50€
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GJz-HASM-Q
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kidicarus, roivas
    posted the 01/13/2021 at 06:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (14)
    thorim posted the 01/13/2021 at 06:28 PM
    je sais meme pas si je le prendrais tellement j'ai été déçu du dernier sur 3ds
    i8 posted the 01/13/2021 at 06:31 PM
    hé ben, il se sont pas foulé sur la jaquette...
    suzukube posted the 01/13/2021 at 06:47 PM
    Je veux mario
    jenicris posted the 01/13/2021 at 06:48 PM
    J'ai test la démo, il est sympa.
    rbz posted the 01/13/2021 at 07:03 PM
    Jusqu'à la jaquette ça pue le niveau zéro artistique. Ça fais un Moment que j'avais pas vu une prod de jrpg aussi repoussante que ce BD2.
    runrunsekai posted the 01/13/2021 at 07:08 PM
    Ok jauger sur la jaquette... C'est comme moi qui prend pas de PS5 car la console est grosse et la boite trop moche en fait

    Non après je comprends quand on n'a pas aimé les précédents jeux ok mais quand meme quoi ce niveau de commentaire et de jugement
    thelastone posted the 01/13/2021 at 07:09 PM
    Rbz grave.
    Depuis le premier trailer ça puait la merde de toute façon.

    Runrunsekai Mouais bon même avec toute la bonne volonté du monde on vois bien qu'ils se sont pas fait chier.
    wu posted the 01/13/2021 at 07:11 PM
    BD je trouve l'approche graphique pas top et franchement ca parle trop dans la démo. Mais tout le reste j'aime bien.
    fiveagainstone posted the 01/13/2021 at 07:14 PM
    runrunsekai Effectivement elle est moche, mais rien ne dit que c'est la jaquette définitive, je serais même étonné.
    roivas posted the 01/13/2021 at 07:39 PM
    J'ai adoré la démo, hâte qu'il sorte.
    newtechnix posted the 01/13/2021 at 07:49 PM
    Il ne reste que 9 jeux first party a ne pas avoir été porté de la wii U vers la switch

    https://nintendosoup.com/there-are-only-9-first-party-wii-u-games-not-yet-ported-to-nintendo-switch/
    newtechnix posted the 01/13/2021 at 07:51 PM
    Et on peut parier que 2 sont largement possible puisque cette année c'est l'anniversaire Zelda
    gamergunz posted the 01/13/2021 at 08:14 PM
    Un peu étrange le choix de la jaquette si c'est définitif m'enfin le plus important c'est le jeu en lui même je suis assez impatient de le faire j'ai beaucoup apprécié le premier opus.
    guiguif posted the 01/13/2021 at 08:55 PM
    newtechnix il en manque, genre Yoshi Woolly World, le Kirby U ou encore Paper Mario Colors Splash
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo