« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Bravely Default II / Jaquette Off + Prix intéressant
45€
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bonus :
45,50€
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GJz-HASM-Q
thorim
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 06:28 PM
je sais meme pas si je le prendrais tellement j'ai été déçu du dernier sur 3ds
i8
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 06:31 PM
hé ben, il se sont pas foulé sur la jaquette...
suzukube
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 06:47 PM
Je veux mario
jenicris
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 06:48 PM
J'ai test la démo, il est sympa.
rbz
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 07:03 PM
Jusqu'à la jaquette ça pue le niveau zéro artistique. Ça fais un Moment que j'avais pas vu une prod de jrpg aussi repoussante que ce BD2.
runrunsekai
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 07:08 PM
Ok jauger sur la jaquette... C'est comme moi qui prend pas de PS5 car la console est grosse et la boite trop moche en fait
Non après je comprends quand on n'a pas aimé les précédents jeux ok mais quand meme quoi ce niveau de commentaire et de jugement
thelastone
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 07:09 PM
Rbz
grave.
Depuis le premier trailer ça puait la merde de toute façon.
Runrunsekai
Mouais bon même avec toute la bonne volonté du monde on vois bien qu'ils se sont pas fait chier.
wu
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 07:11 PM
BD je trouve l'approche graphique pas top et franchement ca parle trop dans la démo. Mais tout le reste j'aime bien.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 07:14 PM
runrunsekai
Effectivement elle est moche, mais rien ne dit que c'est la jaquette définitive, je serais même étonné.
roivas
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 07:39 PM
J'ai adoré la démo, hâte qu'il sorte.
newtechnix
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 07:49 PM
Il ne reste que 9 jeux first party a ne pas avoir été porté de la wii U vers la switch
https://nintendosoup.com/there-are-only-9-first-party-wii-u-games-not-yet-ported-to-nintendo-switch/
newtechnix
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 07:51 PM
Et on peut parier que 2 sont largement possible puisque cette année c'est l'anniversaire Zelda
gamergunz
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 08:14 PM
Un peu étrange le choix de la jaquette si c'est définitif m'enfin le plus important c'est le jeu en lui même je suis assez impatient de le faire j'ai beaucoup apprécié le premier opus.
guiguif
posted
the 01/13/2021 at 08:55 PM
newtechnix
il en manque, genre Yoshi Woolly World, le Kirby U ou encore Paper Mario Colors Splash
