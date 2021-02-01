profile
Ça tease du côté de Ueda (genDesign)!




http://www.gendesign.co.jp/

https://www.resetera.com/threads/gendesign-fumito-uedas-studio-teasing-new-project-on-2021-greetings-card.354547/
    posted the 01/02/2021 at 07:53 PM by jenicris
    comments (9)
    sora78 posted the 01/02/2021 at 07:55 PM
    Vivement son projet qui sera au moins sur L'Epic Game Store et PS5
    bliss02 posted the 01/02/2021 at 07:56 PM
    2031......
    fan2jeux posted the 01/02/2021 at 07:57 PM
    ENFIN !!!!
    jesuisungenredefemme posted the 01/02/2021 at 07:57 PM
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EexiXTKWAAEKn7r.png
    l3andr3 posted the 01/02/2021 at 07:58 PM
    Je passe, je n'ai absolument pas accroché au dernier titre
    jenicris posted the 01/02/2021 at 07:58 PM
    l3andr3 quel jeu de Ueda est ton préféré ?
    playstation2008 posted the 01/02/2021 at 08:00 PM
    Vivement !
    cliver posted the 01/02/2021 at 08:01 PM
    Sur PS5 s'il vous plaît !!
    jenicris posted the 01/02/2021 at 08:05 PM
    cliver il sera sur PS5 c'est sur et certains. Le jeu est édité par Epic et vu que Sony a investi 250 millions de dollars y a quelques mois chez eux...
    Y a comme une sorte de partenariat entre eux.
