ajouter un titre
Ça tease du côté de Ueda (genDesign)!
http://www.gendesign.co.jp/
https://www.resetera.com/threads/gendesign-fumito-uedas-studio-teasing-new-project-on-2021-greetings-card.354547/
posted the 01/02/2021 at 07:53 PM by
jenicris
comments (
9
)
sora78
posted
the 01/02/2021 at 07:55 PM
Vivement son projet qui sera au moins sur L'Epic Game Store et PS5
bliss02
posted
the 01/02/2021 at 07:56 PM
2031......
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/02/2021 at 07:57 PM
ENFIN !!!!
jesuisungenredefemme
posted
the 01/02/2021 at 07:57 PM
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EexiXTKWAAEKn7r.png
l3andr3
posted
the 01/02/2021 at 07:58 PM
Je passe, je n'ai absolument pas accroché au dernier titre
jenicris
posted
the 01/02/2021 at 07:58 PM
l3andr3
quel jeu de Ueda est ton préféré ?
playstation2008
posted
the 01/02/2021 at 08:00 PM
Vivement !
cliver
posted
the 01/02/2021 at 08:01 PM
Sur PS5 s'il vous plaît !!
jenicris
posted
the 01/02/2021 at 08:05 PM
cliver
il sera sur PS5 c'est sur et certains. Le jeu est édité par Epic et vu que Sony a investi 250 millions de dollars y a quelques mois chez eux...
Y a comme une sorte de partenariat entre eux.
Y a comme une sorte de partenariat entre eux.