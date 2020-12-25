accueil
profile
guiguif
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Nier Replicant: Une Nendoroid annoncée
Square-Enix et GoodSmile Company presente aujourd'hui une Nendoroid de Nier Replicant.
La figurine sortira en Mai prochain au Japon.
Rappellons au passage que 2B a aussi le droit a une Nendoroid qui sortira en Fevrier.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/25/2020 at 04:43 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (7)
7
)
sonilka
posted
the 12/25/2020 at 04:59 PM
Je veux A2
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/25/2020 at 05:04 PM
A fortiori, je veux un vrai Nier 3
Sinon question sur Nier 2, SPOIL:
Vu que l'humanité est éteinte, les humains qui vivent sur terre (pas les robots comme 2B mais comme les rebelles), ce sont des réplicants ou des descendant des réplicants ayant développé une conscience ?
suzukube
posted
the 12/25/2020 at 05:11 PM
2B
axlenz
posted
the 12/25/2020 at 05:27 PM
sympa
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/25/2020 at 06:27 PM
Faut vraiment faire Nier PS3 avant Automata ou pas? Franchement il me tente le Automata mais le Nier beaucoup moins
xevius
posted
the 12/25/2020 at 06:50 PM
marchand2sable
Non, tu n’as pas besoin de faire obligatoirement Replicant avant Automata. Il y a quelques éléments qui font directement référence à Replicant bien sur, mais c'est juste du bonus.
