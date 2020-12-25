profile
NieR Replicant Remaster
name : NieR Replicant Remaster
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Toylogic
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One -
guiguif
guiguif
Nier Replicant: Une Nendoroid annoncée
Square-Enix et GoodSmile Company presente aujourd'hui une Nendoroid de Nier Replicant.
La figurine sortira en Mai prochain au Japon.












Rappellons au passage que 2B a aussi le droit a une Nendoroid qui sortira en Fevrier.


    posted the 12/25/2020 at 04:43 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    sonilka posted the 12/25/2020 at 04:59 PM
    Je veux A2
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/25/2020 at 05:04 PM
    A fortiori, je veux un vrai Nier 3

    Sinon question sur Nier 2, SPOIL:
    Vu que l'humanité est éteinte, les humains qui vivent sur terre (pas les robots comme 2B mais comme les rebelles), ce sont des réplicants ou des descendant des réplicants ayant développé une conscience ?
    suzukube posted the 12/25/2020 at 05:11 PM
    2B
    axlenz posted the 12/25/2020 at 05:27 PM
    sympa
    marchand2sable posted the 12/25/2020 at 06:27 PM
    Faut vraiment faire Nier PS3 avant Automata ou pas? Franchement il me tente le Automata mais le Nier beaucoup moins
    xevius posted the 12/25/2020 at 06:50 PM
    marchand2sable Non, tu n’as pas besoin de faire obligatoirement Replicant avant Automata. Il y a quelques éléments qui font directement référence à Replicant bien sur, mais c'est juste du bonus.
