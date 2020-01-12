« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Online Gratuit durant 7 jours.


Nous avons aujourd'hui une mise à jour (11.0.0) qui met en avant le "online" de la Switch.
Nintendo en profite pour offrir le Online gratuit durant 7 jours.
    posted the 12/01/2020 at 01:51 PM by nicolasgourry
