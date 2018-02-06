Si tu aimes, tu casque...
Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
[PSVR] Squishies / Gameplay Trailer





Développeur : Brainseed Factory
Genre : Plateforme/Puzzle
Prévu sur PS4 (exclusif)
Date de sortie : 20 Novembre 2018 (PS4)
Moteur du jeu : Unity



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xz703fBBjrg
    posted the 10/26/2018 at 05:15 PM by nicolasgourry
