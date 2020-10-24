accueil
Gamer since 1984
Le blog de jeux vidéo 100% otaku !
suzukube
articles :
1720
visites since opening :
2252415
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
iJustine a reçu...le même frigo Xbox Series X que Snoop Dogg ?!
Etrange coïncidence non ?
Le frigo de Snoop Dogg est visible ici :
https://twitter.com/IdleSloth84/status/1319806661154963456
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/linfluenceuse-ijustine-a-recu-un-frigo-xbox-series-x/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
shockadelica
posted the 10/24/2020 at 08:38 PM by
suzukube
comments (
13
)
suzukube
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 08:43 PM
Ptain Microsoft l'a vraiment fait, manque plus qu'un jeu Craig Adventures et here we go 2021
e3ologue
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 08:44 PM
Non mais c'est tellement ...
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 08:45 PM
20/20 sérieux
guiguif
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 08:50 PM
suzukube
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 08:55 PM
J'avais pas vu l'article de
Leblogdeshacka
mais
e3ologue
guiguif
romgamer6859
vous avez commenté, j'efface l'article ?
bogsnake
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 08:55 PM
c'est cool quand même
cflamm
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 08:58 PM
On va voir ce qu'il vont sortir pour la Ps5
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 09:06 PM
suzukube
Comme tu veux c'est toi le chef
ravyxxs
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 09:08 PM
Microsoft devrait sortir une ligne comme ça lol. Franchement ils sont passé d'un meme marrant à négatif pour certains à quelque chose de positif en assumant,pas mal du tout !
suzukube
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 09:09 PM
cflamm
En Martinique, on nous a livré
une tour PS5
romgamer6859
J'aime pas trop effacer quand il y a des échanges, tant pis, ce sera en double ^^ !
barberousse
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 09:10 PM
Bien
Maintenant il faut assumer Craig aussi et lui faire la place qu’il mérite.
suzukube
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 09:15 PM
barberousse
Phil Spencer a dit qu'il aime bien Craig, no joke :
https://www.crumpe.com/2020/08/halo-infinite-craig-meme-plait-a-phil-spencer-qui-appelle-la-nouvelle-mascotte-de-la-brute-xbox/
.
bobobiwan
posted
the 10/24/2020 at 09:19 PM
Je marche à fond. C'est de la connerie de A à Z, mais de la connerie comme je les aime. C'est tellement con et démesuré !!
Les mecs te prennent le
meme
à bras le corps, quand même ! Comment j'attends les easter egg sur Craig dans infinite, maintenant !
