iJustine a reçu...le même frigo Xbox Series X que Snoop Dogg ?!
Etrange coïncidence non ?



Le frigo de Snoop Dogg est visible ici : https://twitter.com/IdleSloth84/status/1319806661154963456
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/linfluenceuse-ijustine-a-recu-un-frigo-xbox-series-x/
    posted the 10/24/2020 at 08:38 PM by suzukube
    comments (13)
    suzukube posted the 10/24/2020 at 08:43 PM
    Ptain Microsoft l'a vraiment fait, manque plus qu'un jeu Craig Adventures et here we go 2021
    e3ologue posted the 10/24/2020 at 08:44 PM
    Non mais c'est tellement ...
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/24/2020 at 08:45 PM
    20/20 sérieux
    guiguif posted the 10/24/2020 at 08:50 PM
    suzukube posted the 10/24/2020 at 08:55 PM
    J'avais pas vu l'article de Leblogdeshacka mais e3ologue guiguif romgamer6859 vous avez commenté, j'efface l'article ?
    bogsnake posted the 10/24/2020 at 08:55 PM
    c'est cool quand même
    cflamm posted the 10/24/2020 at 08:58 PM
    On va voir ce qu'il vont sortir pour la Ps5
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/24/2020 at 09:06 PM
    suzukube
    Comme tu veux c'est toi le chef
    ravyxxs posted the 10/24/2020 at 09:08 PM
    Microsoft devrait sortir une ligne comme ça lol. Franchement ils sont passé d'un meme marrant à négatif pour certains à quelque chose de positif en assumant,pas mal du tout !

    suzukube posted the 10/24/2020 at 09:09 PM
    cflamm En Martinique, on nous a livré une tour PS5

    romgamer6859 J'aime pas trop effacer quand il y a des échanges, tant pis, ce sera en double ^^ !
    barberousse posted the 10/24/2020 at 09:10 PM
    Bien Maintenant il faut assumer Craig aussi et lui faire la place qu’il mérite.
    suzukube posted the 10/24/2020 at 09:15 PM
    barberousse Phil Spencer a dit qu'il aime bien Craig, no joke : https://www.crumpe.com/2020/08/halo-infinite-craig-meme-plait-a-phil-spencer-qui-appelle-la-nouvelle-mascotte-de-la-brute-xbox/ .
    bobobiwan posted the 10/24/2020 at 09:19 PM
    Je marche à fond. C'est de la connerie de A à Z, mais de la connerie comme je les aime. C'est tellement con et démesuré !!

    Les mecs te prennent le meme à bras le corps, quand même ! Comment j'attends les easter egg sur Craig dans infinite, maintenant !
