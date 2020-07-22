accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
Un jeu à la « Jet Set Radio » annoncé
On va voir si SEGA ne va rien dire.
mikazaki
,
famimax
,
amario
amassous
mikazaki
oh putain ce plagia limite ^^ apres j'aime ;p
famimax
Je pense qu'ils s'en branlent Sega, en plus Hideki Naganuma va faire la musique, au contraire c'est un bel hommage
jenicris
Ça peu être sympa. A voir niveau gameplay.
5120x2880
Ils vont dire merci comme pour les jeux Sonic ou recruter le ou les personnes derrière pour faire Jet Set Mania.
