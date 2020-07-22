J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 959
visites since opening : 2668594
amassous > blog
Un jeu à la « Jet Set Radio » annoncé


On va voir si SEGA ne va rien dire.
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    mikazaki, famimax, amario
    posted the 07/22/2020 at 06:05 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    mikazaki posted the 07/22/2020 at 06:07 PM
    oh putain ce plagia limite ^^ apres j'aime ;p
    famimax posted the 07/22/2020 at 06:09 PM
    Je pense qu'ils s'en branlent Sega, en plus Hideki Naganuma va faire la musique, au contraire c'est un bel hommage
    jenicris posted the 07/22/2020 at 06:10 PM
    Ça peu être sympa. A voir niveau gameplay.
    5120x2880 posted the 07/22/2020 at 06:12 PM
    Ils vont dire merci comme pour les jeux Sonic ou recruter le ou les personnes derrière pour faire Jet Set Mania.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre