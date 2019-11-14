« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Metal Gear Survive
name : Metal Gear Survive
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Konami
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
[PS4] Metal Gear Survive / C'est quoi ce prix !


Prix : 0,99€ Neuf
9,99€ Occasion
(cherchez l'erreur)

https://www.micromania.fr/metal-gear-survive-83390.html
    posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    arquion posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:20 PM
    Ça c'est du bon plan
    gat posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:20 PM
    Je préfère encore m'acheter un croissant.
    ducknsexe posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:20 PM
    L ocassion plus cher que le neuf
    punish62230 posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:21 PM
    Encore trop cher pour ce que c'est
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:25 PM
    Pareil je préfère acheter une baguette
    shincloud posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:27 PM
    gat croissant a la margarine par contre a ce prix
    gat posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:29 PM
    shincloud Non. J'y peux rien si à Paris, vous vous faites bernés concernant les prix.
    yukilin posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:29 PM
    Avec Micromania plus rien ne m'étonne
    ioop posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:30 PM
    c'est une grosse bouze, je l'ai payé sur pc 2€ je crois ya très longtemps, ça les vaut même pas

    même gratuit sur le psn ça vaut pas le coup
    spawnini posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:30 PM
    gantzeur GOTY pas chère
    shido posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:50 PM
    Une belle merde
    rbz posted the 11/14/2019 at 07:05 PM
    gat et moi des coton tiges eco +
    gemini posted the 11/14/2019 at 07:07 PM
    Toujours trop cher pour ce que c'est.
    birmou posted the 11/14/2019 at 07:29 PM
    Le jeu est vendu 0,99€ mais ils le reprennent à 2,50€
    hyoga57 posted the 11/14/2019 at 07:32 PM
    C'est le juste prix de cette daube.
