« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
articles :
2862
visites since opening :
3610662
nicolasgourry
> blog
[PS4] Metal Gear Survive / C'est quoi ce prix !
Prix : 0,99€ Neuf
9,99€ Occasion
(cherchez l'erreur)
https://www.micromania.fr/metal-gear-survive-83390.html
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/14/2019 at 06:17 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
15
)
arquion
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:20 PM
Ça c'est du bon plan
gat
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:20 PM
Je préfère encore m'acheter un croissant.
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:20 PM
L ocassion plus cher que le neuf
punish62230
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:21 PM
Encore trop cher pour ce que c'est
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:25 PM
Pareil je préfère acheter une baguette
shincloud
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:27 PM
gat
croissant a la margarine par contre a ce prix
gat
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:29 PM
shincloud
Non. J'y peux rien si à Paris, vous vous faites bernés concernant les prix.
yukilin
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:29 PM
Avec Micromania plus rien ne m'étonne
ioop
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:30 PM
c'est une grosse bouze, je l'ai payé sur pc 2€ je crois ya très longtemps, ça les vaut même pas
même gratuit sur le psn ça vaut pas le coup
spawnini
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:30 PM
gantzeur
GOTY pas chère
shido
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 06:50 PM
Une belle merde
rbz
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 07:05 PM
gat
et moi des coton tiges eco +
gemini
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 07:07 PM
Toujours trop cher pour ce que c'est.
birmou
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 07:29 PM
Le jeu est vendu 0,99€ mais ils le reprennent à 2,50€
hyoga57
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 07:32 PM
C'est le juste prix de cette daube.
même gratuit sur le psn ça vaut pas le coup