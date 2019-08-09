« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
Le film "Joker" reçoit le "Lion d'or" !
Le Lion d'or ou Lion d'or du meilleur film (Leone d'Oro al miglior film) est la principale récompense attribuée à un film au cours de la Mostra de Venise depuis 1949.

Quelques films qui ont reçus un Lion d'or





Lion d'or 2019

https://www.20minutes.fr/arts-stars/culture/2599079-20190908-joker-realisateur-very-bad-trip-recoit-lion-or-venise
    posted the 09/08/2019 at 11:34 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    victornewman posted the 09/08/2019 at 11:36 AM
    mahatma posted the 09/08/2019 at 12:00 PM
    Quand le blockbuster americain rencontre le film d'auteur
    jf17 posted the 09/08/2019 at 12:19 PM
    Vivement qu'il sorte au cinéma
    stardustx posted the 09/08/2019 at 12:28 PM
    tant mieux, ça fera bien chier les SJW sur twitter
    ritalix posted the 09/08/2019 at 12:41 PM
    hâte de voir ce chef d'oeuvre
    mahatma posted the 09/08/2019 at 12:48 PM
    stardustx prk? Qu'est ce qui c'est passé ?
    stardustx posted the 09/08/2019 at 01:19 PM
    mahatma
    https://twitter.com/Dataracer117/status/1166985687004000256?s=20

    ce tweet propose un best of des réactions des SJW par rapport au dernier trailer du film

    certains plutôt modérés accusent le film d'être une glorification voir une incitation des tueries de masse, d'autres un peu plus perchés disent plus ou moins que tout est la faute des blancs.... va comprendre
    octobar posted the 09/08/2019 at 01:25 PM
    Nospeudo Oups, ça commence quand même petit à petit à sentir bon non ?

    nmariodk posted the 09/08/2019 at 01:30 PM
    La forme de l'eau je l'ai trouver surcôté, le labyrinthe de Pan par exemple je l'ai trouvé 1000 fois mieux :/
    pinaise posted the 09/08/2019 at 01:32 PM
    Nmariodk
    Je suis tout à fait d accord avec toi.
    gemini posted the 09/08/2019 at 01:36 PM
    Logique et normal.
    nospeudo posted the 09/08/2019 at 01:37 PM
    octobar la, j'avoue que je commence enfin a être rassuré.

    Surtout quand je repense a Shape of Water qui as eu le même prix est qui est un film superbe.
    octobar posted the 09/08/2019 at 01:43 PM
    nospeudo Shape of Water j'ai pas trouvé ça transcendant, disons qu'il faut le prendre comme un joli conte quoi.
