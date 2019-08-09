accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
articles :
2763
2763
visites since opening :
3449283
3449283
nicolasgourry
> blog
Le film "Joker" reçoit le "Lion d'or" !
Le Lion d'or ou Lion d'or du meilleur film (Leone d'Oro al miglior film) est la principale récompense attribuée à un film au cours de la Mostra de Venise depuis 1949.
Quelques films qui ont reçus un Lion d'or
Lion d'or 2019
https://www.20minutes.fr/arts-stars/culture/2599079-20190908-joker-realisateur-very-bad-trip-recoit-lion-or-venise
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/08/2019 at 11:34 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (13)
13
)
victornewman
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 11:36 AM
mahatma
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 12:00 PM
Quand le blockbuster americain rencontre le film d'auteur
jf17
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 12:19 PM
Vivement qu'il sorte au cinéma
stardustx
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 12:28 PM
tant mieux, ça fera bien chier les SJW sur twitter
ritalix
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 12:41 PM
hâte de voir ce chef d'oeuvre
mahatma
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 12:48 PM
stardustx
prk? Qu'est ce qui c'est passé ?
stardustx
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 01:19 PM
mahatma
https://twitter.com/Dataracer117/status/1166985687004000256?s=20
ce tweet propose un best of des réactions des SJW par rapport au dernier trailer du film
certains plutôt modérés accusent le film d'être une glorification voir une incitation des tueries de masse, d'autres un peu plus perchés disent plus ou moins que tout est la faute des blancs.... va comprendre
octobar
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 01:25 PM
Nospeudo
Oups, ça commence quand même petit à petit à sentir bon non ?
nmariodk
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 01:30 PM
La forme de l'eau je l'ai trouver surcôté, le labyrinthe de Pan par exemple je l'ai trouvé 1000 fois mieux :/
pinaise
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 01:32 PM
Nmariodk
Je suis tout à fait d accord avec toi.
gemini
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 01:36 PM
Logique et normal.
nospeudo
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 01:37 PM
octobar
la, j'avoue que je commence enfin a être rassuré.
Surtout quand je repense a Shape of Water qui as eu le même prix est qui est un film superbe.
octobar
posted
the 09/08/2019 at 01:43 PM
nospeudo
Shape of Water j'ai pas trouvé ça transcendant, disons qu'il faut le prendre comme un joli conte quoi.
