Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
dabanksy
dabanksy
dabanksy > blog
Video tres pertinente sur la notation pegi et autres
Je suis tombe sur cette video apres avoir regarde celle d'angry joe. Et effectivement, le foutage de gueule est maximal



ps: J'adore le fait que EA ait rebatise les lootbox "surprise mechanic"
    posted the 08/31/2019 at 07:19 PM by dabanksy
