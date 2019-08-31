profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
dabanksy
dabanksy
dabanksy > blog
HS: Sony devrait engager ce type pour faire ses trailers
Ces trailers me donnerait presque envie de refaire les jeux surtout celui d'uncharted







    posted the 08/31/2019 at 04:15 PM by dabanksy
    comments (2)
    octobar posted the 08/31/2019 at 04:22 PM
    ils devraient aussi engager quelqu'un pour la comm histoire qu'on ai de nouveau des trailers un jour...
    ravyxxs posted the 08/31/2019 at 04:49 PM
    octobar
