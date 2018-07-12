« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
46
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Smash Bros / Thème Banjo-Kazooie



Musique de Grant Kirkhope.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=RrSTcRvPyhI
    posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    oniclem posted the 06/12/2019 at 06:07 AM
    Ca rappelle tant de bons souvenirs
    miokyun posted the 06/12/2019 at 06:48 AM
    Motivé à ressortir la 64 et me faire une petite partie XD
    lazzaroxx posted the 06/12/2019 at 06:51 AM
    Je suis en train de les refaire sur xbox tellement bon même aujourd'hui (à part la caméra un peu capricieuse parfois)
