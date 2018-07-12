accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
HAL Laboratory
genre :
combat
multiplayer :
1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date :
12/07/2018
[Switch] Smash Bros / Thème Banjo-Kazooie
Musique de Grant Kirkhope.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=RrSTcRvPyhI
posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:50 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (3)
3
)
oniclem
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 06:07 AM
Ca rappelle tant de bons souvenirs
miokyun
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 06:48 AM
Motivé à ressortir la 64 et me faire une petite partie XD
lazzaroxx
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 06:51 AM
Je suis en train de les refaire sur xbox
tellement bon même aujourd'hui (à part la caméra un peu capricieuse parfois)
