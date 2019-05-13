profile
samsuki > blog
demo Ryse: Son of Rome sur xbox 360
un jeu fps de base

    posted the 05/13/2019 at 10:27 AM by samsuki
    comments (9)
    birmou posted the 05/13/2019 at 10:37 AM
    Bah oui c'était un jeu Kinect au départ.
    kurosama posted the 05/13/2019 at 10:40 AM
    ça aurait pu etre bien,une vue Fps dans la Rome Antique.
    oss137 posted the 05/13/2019 at 10:46 AM
    Elle date cette vidéo et comme le dit birmou c'était un jeuxkinect à la base
    superpanda posted the 05/13/2019 at 11:43 AM
    eh pas mal
    spawnini posted the 05/13/2019 at 11:53 AM
    birmou l'enfant posséder au début
    birmou posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:00 PM
    spawnini J'avoue il fait bien flipper
    voxen posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:10 PM
    birmou spawnini Ryse ça n'appartient pas à MS par hasard ? Si oui, ce serait bien qu'un de leur studio tout frais reprenne ça avec une nouvelle époque et apporte tout ce qui manquait au premier.
    oss137 posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:20 PM
    voxen ce serait une bien effectivement mais la license appartient pas à MS
    voxen posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:24 PM
    oss137 ah dommage...
