[PC/Switch] Katana Zero / Longue Video Gameplay (indé)

(40 minutes de Gameplay)

Éditeur : Devolver Digital
Développeur : Askiisoft
Genre : Action/Plateformes
Prévu sur PC et console
Date de sortie : 18 Avril 2019 (PC/Switch)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=62&v=EnfKZqUnAw4
    posted the 04/14/2019 at 01:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    mrvince posted the 04/14/2019 at 02:03 PM
    'Tin ça a l'air vraiment cool ! le rendu des coups que tu mets, la musique ! Jour 1.
    mrvince posted the 04/14/2019 at 02:05 PM
    Le coup de recommencer le niveau dès que tu prend un seul coup va bien faire rager.
    kurorolucifuru posted the 04/14/2019 at 02:11 PM
    Pas fan du système, c'est une technique pour allongé la durée de vie j'ai l'impression..
    vyse posted the 04/14/2019 at 02:19 PM
    kurorolucifuru du tout, culture qui s'inscrit dans celle de HotLine Miami cad jeu très viscéral entre l'action, l'image et le son !
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/14/2019 at 02:23 PM
    Il est stylé celui là, je vais attendre des tests par prudence. Mais ça sent bon!
    hatefield posted the 04/14/2019 at 02:28 PM
    Clair on retrouve un esprit Hotline Miami, et la pour le coup le die and retry fonctionne bien car le respawn est tres court.
    akiru posted the 04/14/2019 at 03:04 PM
    Pas de mode facile c'est une honte j'achète pas !!!!
    kali posted the 04/14/2019 at 03:33 PM
    Need
