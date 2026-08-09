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The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
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Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Ocarina of Time : Comparaison des artworks N64 & 3DS VS les renders du remake Switch 2
Franchement, ça pique.
N64
3DS
tags :
1
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5120x2880
posted the 09/08/2026 at 05:27 PM by
guiguif
comments (
10
)
jeanouillz
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 05:28 PM
Je vais pas mentir je préfère de loin le design original... bon c'est un parti pris.
Zelda enfant est a gerber
malroth
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 05:30 PM
jeanouillz
assez d'accord.
La dans le remake la version adulte rends deja bien mieux que l'enfant.
yanssou
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 05:30 PM
Dégueulasse
wolverine
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 05:31 PM
N’empêche j'aurais peut être préféré en cell shading avec cette DA plutôt que du UE5
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 05:43 PM
Finalement ils ont gardé le nez pointu de link
ryadr
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 05:46 PM
C'est très bien, vous êtes des chouineuses.
kikoo31
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 05:58 PM
ryadr
51love
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 06:21 PM
Je préfère la DA des BotW / TotK, j'espère que le prochain gros Zelda gardera le même esprit d'ailleurs.
Mais j'apprécie qu'ils aient tenté une autre chose pr OoT, ça fourmille de détails un peu partout, jusqu'à la tunique.
Ca a du caractère, qu'on aime ou non.
C'est pas un bête style sur les persos vu et revu dans la série, ou une DA hyper classique pour ne pas froisser les fans.
mithrandir
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 06:25 PM
Adulte ça le fait mais enfant c'est quand-même un peu une tête de cu*, je crois que ça vient du nez, son visage est bien mieux sur l'artwork
shao
posted
the 09/08/2026 at 06:29 PM
Link adulte ça va, ça passe assez bien je trouve.
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Zelda enfant est a gerber
La dans le remake la version adulte rends deja bien mieux que l'enfant.
Mais j'apprécie qu'ils aient tenté une autre chose pr OoT, ça fourmille de détails un peu partout, jusqu'à la tunique.
Ca a du caractère, qu'on aime ou non.
C'est pas un bête style sur les persos vu et revu dans la série, ou une DA hyper classique pour ne pas froisser les fans.