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The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time
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name : The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
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guiguif
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Ocarina of Time : Comparaison des artworks N64 & 3DS VS les renders du remake Switch 2
Franchement, ça pique.
N64




3DS
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    5120x2880
    posted the 09/08/2026 at 05:27 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    jeanouillz posted the 09/08/2026 at 05:28 PM
    Je vais pas mentir je préfère de loin le design original... bon c'est un parti pris.
    Zelda enfant est a gerber
    malroth posted the 09/08/2026 at 05:30 PM
    jeanouillz assez d'accord.

    La dans le remake la version adulte rends deja bien mieux que l'enfant.
    yanssou posted the 09/08/2026 at 05:30 PM
    Dégueulasse
    wolverine posted the 09/08/2026 at 05:31 PM
    N’empêche j'aurais peut être préféré en cell shading avec cette DA plutôt que du UE5
    ducknsexe posted the 09/08/2026 at 05:43 PM
    Finalement ils ont gardé le nez pointu de link
    ryadr posted the 09/08/2026 at 05:46 PM
    C'est très bien, vous êtes des chouineuses.
    kikoo31 posted the 09/08/2026 at 05:58 PM
    ryadr
    51love posted the 09/08/2026 at 06:21 PM
    Je préfère la DA des BotW / TotK, j'espère que le prochain gros Zelda gardera le même esprit d'ailleurs.

    Mais j'apprécie qu'ils aient tenté une autre chose pr OoT, ça fourmille de détails un peu partout, jusqu'à la tunique.

    Ca a du caractère, qu'on aime ou non.

    C'est pas un bête style sur les persos vu et revu dans la série, ou une DA hyper classique pour ne pas froisser les fans.
    mithrandir posted the 09/08/2026 at 06:25 PM
    Adulte ça le fait mais enfant c'est quand-même un peu une tête de cu*, je crois que ça vient du nez, son visage est bien mieux sur l'artwork
    shao posted the 09/08/2026 at 06:29 PM
    Link adulte ça va, ça passe assez bien je trouve.
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