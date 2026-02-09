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« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
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name :
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
platform :
Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
course
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
04/28/2017
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Vidéo des mises à jour de Mario Kart 8 et Pikmin 3
tags :
1
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kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 09/02/2026 at 08:00 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
16
)
rogeraf
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 08:23 AM
Si quelqu'un a un bon plan pour MK8 avec DLC, je suis preneur
Ou echange contre la version wii u
apejy
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 08:31 AM
rogeraf
la version Wii U vaut que dalle, personne ne va te proposer ça.
rogeraf
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 08:42 AM
apejy
Je tentais ma chance Apejy
5120x2880
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 08:52 AM
Ils ont juste débloqué la définition
bennj
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 08:55 AM
5120x2880
il n'y a pas que ca, ils ont aussi ajouté un mode 8 joueurs ce qui est fou. Par contre ses débiles n'ont toujours pas intégré un mode 60fps à 4 joueurs
5120x2880
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 09:02 AM
bennj
Intéressant, mais encore une fois, ça débloque juste le nombre de joueurs ou c'est travaillé derrière ? Il y a 8 fois plus d'ennemis, ils sont 8 fois plus forts ?
fdestroyer
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 10:05 AM
5120x2880
Y'a 8 joueurs humains sur une seule console, tout simplement, split-screen à 8
apejy
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 10:24 AM
rogeraf
je te fais redescendre sur Terre rogeraf, désolé de briser tes rêves
kinectical
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 11:07 AM
rogeraf
je t’échange ma DS contre ta switch 2 potos ces bon?
5120x2880
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 11:32 AM
fdestroyer
J'ai déjà eu l'impression de rouler sur le jeu en coop à deux, à 8, si il y a aucun équilibrage ça va être une boucherie.
tokito
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 11:51 AM
Maintenant faut faire la même pour Luigi's Mansion 3, Paper Mario et Yoshi svp
rogeraf
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 12:09 PM
apejy
kinectical
Bon finalement j'ai racheté MK8
apejy
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 12:39 PM
rogeraf
c’est bien, amuse toi bien
apejy
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 12:41 PM
kinectical
bennj
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 01:20 PM
5120x2880
ben ca dépend du nibeau de tes potes
après je sais pas si tu joues en 150 ou 200cc mais ca fait toute la différence.
masharu
posted
the 09/02/2026 at 03:29 PM
rogeraf
En import JP tu peut prendre la version quasi-définitive en cartouche (il manquera juste les 8 derniers circuits + Funky, Diddy et Pauline qu'il faudra donc télécharger).
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Ou echange contre la version wii u