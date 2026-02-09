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Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
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name : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 04/28/2017
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nicolasgourry
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Vidéo des mises à jour de Mario Kart 8 et Pikmin 3


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    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 09/02/2026 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (16)
    rogeraf posted the 09/02/2026 at 08:23 AM
    Si quelqu'un a un bon plan pour MK8 avec DLC, je suis preneur
    Ou echange contre la version wii u
    apejy posted the 09/02/2026 at 08:31 AM
    rogeraf la version Wii U vaut que dalle, personne ne va te proposer ça.
    rogeraf posted the 09/02/2026 at 08:42 AM
    apejy Je tentais ma chance Apejy
    5120x2880 posted the 09/02/2026 at 08:52 AM
    Ils ont juste débloqué la définition
    bennj posted the 09/02/2026 at 08:55 AM
    5120x2880 il n'y a pas que ca, ils ont aussi ajouté un mode 8 joueurs ce qui est fou. Par contre ses débiles n'ont toujours pas intégré un mode 60fps à 4 joueurs
    5120x2880 posted the 09/02/2026 at 09:02 AM
    bennj Intéressant, mais encore une fois, ça débloque juste le nombre de joueurs ou c'est travaillé derrière ? Il y a 8 fois plus d'ennemis, ils sont 8 fois plus forts ?
    fdestroyer posted the 09/02/2026 at 10:05 AM
    5120x2880 Y'a 8 joueurs humains sur une seule console, tout simplement, split-screen à 8
    apejy posted the 09/02/2026 at 10:24 AM
    rogeraf je te fais redescendre sur Terre rogeraf, désolé de briser tes rêves
    kinectical posted the 09/02/2026 at 11:07 AM
    rogeraf je t’échange ma DS contre ta switch 2 potos ces bon?
    5120x2880 posted the 09/02/2026 at 11:32 AM
    fdestroyer J'ai déjà eu l'impression de rouler sur le jeu en coop à deux, à 8, si il y a aucun équilibrage ça va être une boucherie.
    tokito posted the 09/02/2026 at 11:51 AM
    Maintenant faut faire la même pour Luigi's Mansion 3, Paper Mario et Yoshi svp
    rogeraf posted the 09/02/2026 at 12:09 PM
    apejy kinectical Bon finalement j'ai racheté MK8
    apejy posted the 09/02/2026 at 12:39 PM
    rogeraf c’est bien, amuse toi bien
    apejy posted the 09/02/2026 at 12:41 PM
    kinectical
    bennj posted the 09/02/2026 at 01:20 PM
    5120x2880 ben ca dépend du nibeau de tes potes après je sais pas si tu joues en 150 ou 200cc mais ca fait toute la différence.
    masharu posted the 09/02/2026 at 03:29 PM
    rogeraf En import JP tu peut prendre la version quasi-définitive en cartouche (il manquera juste les 8 derniers circuits + Funky, Diddy et Pauline qu'il faudra donc télécharger).
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