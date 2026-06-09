Entre le 1er juin et le 9 juin, environ 74 jeux, en comptant les titres tiers et indépendants, ont été annoncés pour la Nintendo Switch 2
Jeux Inédits (22)
Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch
N PLUS INFINITY TIMES TWO
Attack on Titan 3
Final Fantasy VII Revelation
Hot Wheels Infinite Rush
Trine 6: Together in Time
Moomin: Midsummer Madness
BioEden
Smalland II: Lost Realms
Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember
Crazy Taxi: World Tour
Armatus
FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE
JUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: Survivaton
KINGDOM HEARTS IV
Pikuniku 2
Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet
ONE PIECE: Grand Gourmet
Hello Kitty Party Land
Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & The Guide of Memories
Xenoblade Genesis
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
Portages, Remasters ou Remakes (48.)
Model Debut4
UN:Me
Silver Pines
LIFTED
Toy Story: Retro Roundup!
Toy Story 3 Complete Edition
No Rest for the Wicked
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
Cotton Reboot!
The Wolf Among Us Remastered
Monster Hunter Wilds
Go-Go Town!
Demonschool
Citizen Sleeper
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
Dogpile
Duskfade
Teeto
The Road of Dust and Sorrow
Arizona Sunshine
Thief: The Dark Project Remastered
Valheim
KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I~III]
Minecraft
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen
Rayman Legends Retold
Lies of P: Complete Edition
Muramasa: Revenant Blades
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Stellar Blade
RuneScape: Dragonwilds
Lords of the Fallen II
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
Tales of Eternia Remastered
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 2
Observer: System Redux
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
DayZ Cool Edition
Everbloom
Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition
Console Archives L’Empereur
Arcade Archives Rack ’Em Up
Resident Evil Veronica
Zelda Ocarina of Time