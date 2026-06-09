Entre le 1er juin et le 9 juin, environ 74 jeux, en comptant les titres tiers et indépendants, ont été annoncés pour la Nintendo Switch 2Beyond the Dark: NightwatchN PLUS INFINITY TIMES TWOAttack on Titan 3Final Fantasy VII RevelationHot Wheels Infinite RushTrine 6: Together in TimeMoomin: Midsummer MadnessBioEdenSmalland II: Lost RealmsWo Long 2: Wings of EmberCrazy Taxi: World TourArmatusFINAL FANTASY RESONANCEJUJUTSU KAISEN RUMBLE: SurvivatonKINGDOM HEARTS IVPikuniku 2Ninjala 2: The Uncharted PlanetONE PIECE: Grand GourmetHello Kitty Party LandAtelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & The Guide of MemoriesXenoblade GenesisNintendo Switch Sports ResortModel Debut4UN:MeSilver PinesLIFTEDToy Story: Retro Roundup!Toy Story 3 Complete EditionNo Rest for the WickedTomb Raider: Legacy of AtlantisDemeo x Dungeons & Dragons: BattlemarkedCotton Reboot!The Wolf Among Us RemasteredMonster Hunter WildsGo-Go Town!DemonschoolCitizen SleeperCitizen Sleeper 2: Starward VectorDogpileDuskfadeTeetoThe Road of Dust and SorrowArizona SunshineThief: The Dark Project RemasteredValheimKINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I~III]MinecraftDragon’s Dogma 2: Dark ArisenRayman Legends RetoldLies of P: Complete EditionMuramasa: Revenant BladesMetaphor: ReFantazioStellar BladeRuneScape: DragonwildsLords of the Fallen IIFINAL FANTASY XIV OnlineTales of Eternia RemasteredRise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year CelebrationMETAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 2Observer: System ReduxWarhammer 40,000: Space Marine IIDayZ Cool EditionEverbloomFitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 EditionFinal Fantasy X | X-2 HD RemasterWo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete EditionConsole Archives L’EmpereurArcade Archives Rack ’Em UpResident Evil VeronicaZelda Ocarina of Time