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Digimon Story : Time Stranger
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name : Digimon Story : Time Stranger
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Media Vision
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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nicolasgourry
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[Switch/NS2] Digimon Story Time Stranger / Info




Switch :
1080p (salon) Vs 720p (portable) / 30FPS

NS2 :
1080p (salon) VS 1080p (portable) / 60FPS I Mode Performance
2160p -4K- (salon) VS 1080p (portable) / 30FPS / HDR I Mode Qualité

https://digimonstory-ts.bn-ent.net/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbYa4l02nVQ
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    posted the 04/29/2026 at 07:50 PM by nicolasgourry
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