profile
Aspyr
0
Likers
name : Aspyr
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6133
visites since opening : 10678326
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[NS2] Tomb Raider I-III Remastered / Man (Gratuit)


Mise à niveau Gratuite si vous possédez déjà la compilation en version Switch à partir du 18 Mars 2026 :
Salon : 1440p/60Fps
Portable : 1080p/120Fps
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/13/2026 at 02:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    rogeraf posted the 03/13/2026 at 02:50 PM
    Ah oui, "man" tu as inventé un nouveau mot
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/13/2026 at 03:02 PM
    rogeraf mise à niveau ^^
    cyr posted the 03/13/2026 at 03:41 PM
    Franchement...j'espère qu'il vont pas nous faire des "man" de tous et n'importe quoi....

    Bientôt une "man" pour dora l'exploratrice (j'ignore s'il y a en a 1 de sortie sur switch)
    giru posted the 03/13/2026 at 03:47 PM
    cyr et pourquoi pas? C’est plutôt cool que les jeux soient mis à niveau pour mieux tourner que Switch 2.
    suikoden posted the 03/13/2026 at 03:55 PM
    giru C'est clair si c'est gratuit je vois pas pourquoi se plaindre c'est comme une Mise a jour c'est cool
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo