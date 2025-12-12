accueil
jenicris
> blog
C'est quoi vos jeux les plus attendu ?
Maintenant que les TGA sont passés et qu'on approche de 2026.
On commence a avoir pas mal de dates pour 2026, voir 2027.
C'est quoi vos plus grosses attentes du coup ?
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
aros
posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:12 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (
60
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:17 PM
state of decay 3 pour ne plus avoir de vie sociale
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:17 PM
RE9 dans moins de 3 mois
senseisama
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:20 PM
Re pragmata 9
jacquescechirac
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:25 PM
ff9 remake inchallah john's
djfab
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:26 PM
Wolverine pour 2026 et Intergalactic pour 2027.
5120x2880
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:26 PM
.Hack imoq, et pitier pas un remake, juste un remaster
edenil
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:30 PM
Resident evil 9 the best one !
adamjensen
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:31 PM
Pour 2026 :
Resident Evil : Requiem
Yakuza Kiwami 3
007 : First Light
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Romeo is a Dead Man
Onimusha : Way of the Sword
Tomb Raider : Legacy of Atlantis
ACE COMBAT 8 : WINGS OF THEVE
Gothic : Remake
Crimson Desert
Screamer
Reanimal
Mouse : P.I. For Hire
Replaced
sickjackz
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:35 PM
Saros
Re9
007 First Light (Faut voir)
The Little Devil Inside (meme si j'y crois plus trop)
Et je me rappel aussi d'un plateformer 2D ou Metroidvania graphiquement magnifique dont le personnage est un petit vieux. Vu dans une conférence il y a un moment mais impossible de me rappeler son nom.
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:39 PM
Quels jeux ont l'air pourri plutôt
car il y en a trop.
adamjensen
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:39 PM
sickjackz
Peut-être, The Eternal Life of Goldman :
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2254950/The_Eternal_Life_of_Goldman/
51love
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:49 PM
Le premier jeu qui me vient a l'esprit, le futur projet de Mobius Digital, le studio qui a fait
Outer Wilds
dont on ne sait encore rien
Je peux pas m'empecher de penser a
Alabaster Dawn
, d'ailleurs tjs pas fait la démo ^^
Le futur
Monolith Soft
, j'espere autre chose en terme de game design que du Xenoblade, le
God of War 2.5D
,
Half Life 3
le
futur Zelda AAA
pour 2027 j'y crois
Après dans les jeux recemment annoncé, hate de voir la gueule du prochain
Divinity
(ce teasing perché wow
),
Pragmata
,
RE9
,
Project
Robot (Ueda
),
Okami 2
,
Intergalactic
,
Subnautica 2
,
Forza Horizon au Japon
et evidemment
Perfect Dark
Et la suite de mon BGE, du meilleur RPG de l'histoire pour la fin,
The Witcher 4
.
(ah et aussi GTA6 meme si ça a jamais été un gros gros délire pour moi, il me dit bien)
raioh
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:56 PM
Franchement plus rien. Allez ptetre le Onimusha par nostalgie.
jenicris
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 08:57 PM
romgamer6859
trop de jeux qui t'intéressent ?
sickjackz
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:00 PM
Adamjensen
C'est ça! T'es un boss merci!
A voir si le gameplay et le level design aura le niveau de la DA!
oboro
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:01 PM
Pour 2026 :
Wolverine
Tomb raider
Screamer
Replaced
Mes plus grosse attente de manière générale, j’attend ffix remake, okami 2, ff7 part 3 et cyberpunk 2
adamjensen
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:02 PM
sickjackz
jaimeps4
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:03 PM
Intergalactic (2027)
Fable (?)
Dawn of war 4 (2026)
Total War Warhammer 40k (2027)
victornewman
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:03 PM
le prochain GTA
yanssou
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:07 PM
007 the first light
Tomb Raider remake
Pragmata
Lego Batman
Phantom Blade zero
Trails in the Sky 2 chapter
Gta 6
vieuxconsoleux
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:07 PM
Bon on va limiter jusqu’à avril, sachant que je ne joue plus que sur switch 2 : FF7 remake, Dragon quest 7, Mario tennis fever, résident evil requiem, Mio, fatal frame 2, pragmata et 007. Tout les autres sont pas datés : Duskblood, fire emblem, mouse, le nouveau jeu de Blow,blood of dawnwalker et évidemment les futurs Mario, Zelda, Xenoblade et DQ 12( je pense qu’on peut en espérer 1 ou 2 sur les 4 en 2026).
Mais ce que j’attends surtout c’est les jeux sortis de nulle part
negan
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:11 PM
Fable
Gears E-Day
Forza Horizon Japan
Halo Campaign
The Wolf Among US 2 ( putain il devient quoi lui)
GTA 6
Lego Batman
Les 2 Tomb Raider
Toxic Commando
Replaced
J'en oublie mais c'est déjà une belle liste.
midomashakil
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:13 PM
re 9
remake tomb raider
le prochaine jeux soloooooooooooo de la part de fromsoftware
rbz
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:13 PM
jrpg et jrpg
51love
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:17 PM
rbz
et Alabaster Dawn*
(fixed : de rien
)
qui n'est pas un JRPG a proprement parlé
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:33 PM
jenicris
tomb raider remake
007
Crimson desert
FH6
Gears 6
Fable
Lords of the fallen 2
...
mazeroza
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:38 PM
- DQ7 Reimagined
- Mario tennis fever
- Yoshi and the mysterious book
- Tomb raider atlantis
- Onimusha
- Crimson desert
- Re 9
sickjackz
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:42 PM
Ah on se restreint pas a 2026!
Du coup je complete...
Saros
Re9
007 First Light
The eternal life of Goldman
The Little devil inside
Intergalactic
GTA6
Un prochain FromSoft qui change d'univers et surtout pas en monde ouvert
Forza Horizon 6
Stranger than Heaven
ILL
Le Metroidvania Gow
Gears E-day
Les Tomb Raider
La nouvel IP Santa Monica
thauvinho
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:44 PM
Fable
GTA 6
Forza Horizon 6
Crimson Désert
Half Life 3 (oui oui)
forte
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 09:55 PM
RE9
Le remake de Project Zero 2
OD
Le prochain Yoshi
Le remake de Silent Hill...
et forcément Rockman "12" !
ouken
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 10:00 PM
Fable gears onimisha mes bon Aion 2 faut je décroche
tlj
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 10:00 PM
Project robot mais il ne sortira jamais
jenicris
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 10:02 PM
tlj
il est prévu pour cette gen
yukilin
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 10:02 PM
Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis
Tomb Raider Catalyst
Code Vein II
Bloodstained II
aros
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 10:38 PM
Les jeux que j'attends le plus, ce sont
Saros
,
The Duskbloods
,
Lords of Fallen 2
,
Lies of P 2
,
Nioh 3
,
GRIME II
,
Enter the Gungeon 2
(s'il devait sortir en 2026) et au-delà de 2026,
Alan Wake III
, ainsi que les prochains bébés de Monolith Soft et Fumito Ueda (« project robot »).
aros
posted
the 12/12/2025 at 11:23 PM
tlj
Aie confiance, plutôt. Ça prend du temps, certes, mais quand il sortira, ça va être quelque chose, comme a chaque fois que ça fait quelque chose de jouer à un jeu de Fumito Ueda et les siens
jenicris
Croisons les doigts pour que ce soit bientôt. Et quand il sortira, il viendra marcher sur les plates bandes de GTA VI
tlj
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 12:11 AM
jenicris
aros
Merci à vous deux de me remonter le moral mais ça fait quand même 1 an que l'on n'a pas eu la moindre info, l'attente est très (trop) longue
wazaaabi
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 12:54 AM
C’est Saros
aros
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 01:10 AM
tlj
Vois ça d'un autre oeil, combien de temps avons-nous attendu avant que quoi que ce soit nous soit enfin présenté officiellement ? Un petit paquet d'années... Et puis tu peux toujours, de façon périodique, refaire un des jeux qu'il a développé, genre un tous les 6 mois, et l'attente sera moins longue, et par la même, sans que tu t'en rende compte, le jeu aura (enfin) une date de sortie.
flom
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 05:26 AM
Rhythm paradise of course !
richterbelmont
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 06:08 AM
Resident evil requiem
Bloodstained 2
Dragon quest 7
Tomb raider x2
cyr
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 06:49 AM
Vraiment aucun des jeux deja annoncé. J'attends de voir début d'année prochaine si il y a un éclaircissements.
Mais je surveille certains jeux, comme re requiem , hyrule warior 3, metroid prime 4 etc....
Mais c'est pas des choix de premier choix.
malroth
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 07:44 AM
Onimusha : way of the sword
RE9
Pragmata
Nioh 3
Saros
Fable
Forza horizon 6
Les 2 tomb raider
Light No Fire
Lord of the fallen 2
soulfull
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 07:54 AM
Vu que je prends trés rarement du Day one maintenant, je vais dire Saros, GTA VI et continuer mon backlog.Sinon en promo je dirais:
Onimusha
Pragmata
Re9: Requiem
Marvel's Wolverine
007 first light
Sans compter les surprises indés et autres annonces.
mrponey
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 07:55 AM
Nioh 3
Onimusha : way of the sword
RE9
Jurrasic Park Survival
Phantom Blade Zero
Tides of Annihilation
Sword of legends
slyder
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 08:39 AM
Stranger than Heaven
GTA 6
Saros
Phantom Blade Zéro
Intergalactic
megadeth
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 08:50 AM
Resident Evil : Requiem
007 : First Light
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Romeo is a Dead Man
Gothic : Remake
Crimson Desert
Screamer
Reanimal
Replaced
Pioner
Chrono Odyssey
Tides of Annihilation
M.I.N.S.K
Cthulhu : The cosmic abyss
Crisol : theater of idols
ill
Valor mortis
Industria 2
1348 Ex voto
Recur
Threads of time
Exodus
the Veryhorn
the god slayer
Samson
Coven of the chicken foot
Control Resonant
No Law
TankRat
Soulframe
Phantom Blade Zéro
Intergalactic
newtechnix
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 10:03 AM
Pragmata PS5
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales PS5
Resident Evil REquiem PS5
DQ7 Reimagined Switch
vohmp
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 11:43 AM
ff7 remake part 3
ominmusha
pragmata
re9
tomb raider les 2 prochain
half life 3(on ne sais jamais un miracle)
lefab88
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 12:00 PM
plein
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 01:18 PM
jenicris
jepose la question ici
tu joues pas à des jeux de gestion/stratégie sur pc?
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 01:37 PM
skuldleif
il manque le jeu no law haha
skuldleif
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 01:38 PM
ceux que j'attends pour lesquels j'ai un minimum d'interet et qui devraient a priori sortir pour 2026/2027:
007 First Light
Aphelion
Armatus
Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe
Atomic Heart II
Beast of Reincarnation
Blade
Blood of dawnwalker
Call of Duty 2026 (corée du sud/next gen only)
clockwork revolution
Control Resonant
Crimson Désert
Darwin's Paradox!
erosion
Exodus
FF7 remake complet
GTA VI
Halo CE
Halo multi
high on life 2
ILL
Judas
Jurassic Park: Survival
KEMURI
MIO: Memories in Orbit
Mouse: P.I. For Hire
no law
OD
Onimusha
planet of lana 2
Pragmata
Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps - Remake
prochian bloober team?
Project robot
Reanimal
Replaced
RE9
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
State of decay 3
Stranger Than Heaven
Super Meat Boy 3D
The Cube Atomic Universe
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
The Wolf Among Us 2
Tides of Annihilation
Tides of Tomorrow
Tomb raider catalyst
Tomb raider legacy of atlantis
Zoopunk
romgamer6859
c'est la ou tu capte que les exclusivités ont aucun poids
d'ailleurs tu as fini par revendre ta PS5?
moi je l'aurais revendu
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 01:42 PM
skuldleif
Ta liste c'est limite celle que j'ai dans mon tableur excel, j'ai aussi enshrouded (1.0), marvel hydra, hell let loose vietnam.
En ce moment je suis sur deep rock galactic, j'avais zappé ce jeu.
Sinon pour la ps5 j'y pense car au final trop peu de jeux en effet, surtout quand on voit la liste.
skuldleif
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 01:43 PM
romgamer6859
ah je croyais que marvel hydra etait annulé , je sais plus j'avais souvenir d'une bad news pour ce jeu
skuldleif
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 01:56 PM
romgamer6859
la elle a un peu decoté tu pourra la vendre genre 300€ ya quelques mois c'etait 350€
jenicris
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 02:13 PM
romgamer6859
ah non du tout, c'est beaucoup trop chronophage. D'ailleurs j'ai également arrêté BF6, j'en suis lassé et finalement je ne joue quasiment plus à des jeux solo depuis que je l'ai.
Je vais repasser full jeux solo
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 03:01 PM
jenicris
J'ai 8 jours de jeu sur bf6 mdr, l'évent hivernal est pas mal, il faut que tu te réchauffes pour pas mourir ; je vais aussi limiter les jeux multi, compétitif j'entends car un jeu coop comme deep rock galactic c'est pas mal.
skuldleif
Je suis toujours entrain de faire la balance entre les jeux qui m'attirent sur ps5 et le fait qu'ils sont peu nombreux.
Les jeux day one sur pc ça n'est pas prêt d'arriver visiblement.
jenicris
l'année pro sur ps5 on a quoi? phantom blade (et pc), wolverine et saros??
Un horizon 3 ou un god of war c'est pas avant 2027 j'imagine, peut être que intergalactic sera là avant...
skuldleif
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 04:40 PM
romgamer6859
deep rock galactic survivor? moi je l'aime pas mal
grospich
posted
the 12/13/2025 at 07:31 PM
Half-Life 3.
