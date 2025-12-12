profile
jenicris > blog
C'est quoi vos jeux les plus attendu ?
Maintenant que les TGA sont passés et qu'on approche de 2026.
On commence a avoir pas mal de dates pour 2026, voir 2027.

C'est quoi vos plus grosses attentes du coup ?
    posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:12 PM by jenicris
    comments (60)
    jaysennnin posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:17 PM
    state of decay 3 pour ne plus avoir de vie sociale
    marchand2sable posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:17 PM
    RE9 dans moins de 3 mois
    senseisama posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:20 PM
    Re pragmata 9
    jacquescechirac posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:25 PM
    ff9 remake inchallah john's
    djfab posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:26 PM
    Wolverine pour 2026 et Intergalactic pour 2027.
    5120x2880 posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:26 PM
    .Hack imoq, et pitier pas un remake, juste un remaster
    edenil posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:30 PM
    Resident evil 9 the best one !
    adamjensen posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:31 PM
    Pour 2026 :

    Resident Evil : Requiem
    Yakuza Kiwami 3
    007 : First Light
    The Blood of Dawnwalker
    Romeo is a Dead Man
    Onimusha : Way of the Sword
    Tomb Raider : Legacy of Atlantis
    ACE COMBAT 8 : WINGS OF THEVE
    Gothic : Remake
    Crimson Desert
    Screamer
    Reanimal
    Mouse : P.I. For Hire
    Replaced
    sickjackz posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:35 PM
    Saros
    Re9
    007 First Light (Faut voir)

    The Little Devil Inside (meme si j'y crois plus trop)

    Et je me rappel aussi d'un plateformer 2D ou Metroidvania graphiquement magnifique dont le personnage est un petit vieux. Vu dans une conférence il y a un moment mais impossible de me rappeler son nom.
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:39 PM
    Quels jeux ont l'air pourri plutôt car il y en a trop.
    adamjensen posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:39 PM
    sickjackz
    Peut-être, The Eternal Life of Goldman :

    https://store.steampowered.com/app/2254950/The_Eternal_Life_of_Goldman/
    51love posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:49 PM
    Le premier jeu qui me vient a l'esprit, le futur projet de Mobius Digital, le studio qui a fait Outer Wilds dont on ne sait encore rien

    Je peux pas m'empecher de penser a Alabaster Dawn, d'ailleurs tjs pas fait la démo ^^

    Le futur Monolith Soft, j'espere autre chose en terme de game design que du Xenoblade, le God of War 2.5D, Half Life 3 le futur Zelda AAA pour 2027 j'y crois


    Après dans les jeux recemment annoncé, hate de voir la gueule du prochain Divinity (ce teasing perché wow ), Pragmata, RE9, Project Robot (Ueda ), Okami 2 , Intergalactic, Subnautica 2, Forza Horizon au Japon et evidemment Perfect Dark

    Et la suite de mon BGE, du meilleur RPG de l'histoire pour la fin, The Witcher 4.


    (ah et aussi GTA6 meme si ça a jamais été un gros gros délire pour moi, il me dit bien)
    raioh posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:56 PM
    Franchement plus rien. Allez ptetre le Onimusha par nostalgie.
    jenicris posted the 12/12/2025 at 08:57 PM
    romgamer6859 trop de jeux qui t'intéressent ?
    sickjackz posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:00 PM
    Adamjensen C'est ça! T'es un boss merci!
    A voir si le gameplay et le level design aura le niveau de la DA!
    oboro posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:01 PM
    Pour 2026 :
    Wolverine
    Tomb raider
    Screamer
    Replaced
    Mes plus grosse attente de manière générale, j’attend ffix remake, okami 2, ff7 part 3 et cyberpunk 2
    adamjensen posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:02 PM
    sickjackz
    jaimeps4 posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:03 PM
    Intergalactic (2027)
    Fable (?)
    Dawn of war 4 (2026)
    Total War Warhammer 40k (2027)
    victornewman posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:03 PM
    le prochain GTA
    yanssou posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:07 PM
    007 the first light
    Tomb Raider remake
    Pragmata
    Lego Batman
    Phantom Blade zero
    Trails in the Sky 2 chapter
    Gta 6
    vieuxconsoleux posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:07 PM
    Bon on va limiter jusqu’à avril, sachant que je ne joue plus que sur switch 2 : FF7 remake, Dragon quest 7, Mario tennis fever, résident evil requiem, Mio, fatal frame 2, pragmata et 007. Tout les autres sont pas datés : Duskblood, fire emblem, mouse, le nouveau jeu de Blow,blood of dawnwalker et évidemment les futurs Mario, Zelda, Xenoblade et DQ 12( je pense qu’on peut en espérer 1 ou 2 sur les 4 en 2026).
    Mais ce que j’attends surtout c’est les jeux sortis de nulle part
    negan posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:11 PM
    Fable
    Gears E-Day
    Forza Horizon Japan
    Halo Campaign
    The Wolf Among US 2 ( putain il devient quoi lui)
    GTA 6
    Lego Batman
    Les 2 Tomb Raider
    Toxic Commando
    Replaced

    J'en oublie mais c'est déjà une belle liste.
    midomashakil posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:13 PM
    re 9
    remake tomb raider
    le prochaine jeux soloooooooooooo de la part de fromsoftware
    rbz posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:13 PM
    jrpg et jrpg
    51love posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:17 PM
    rbz et Alabaster Dawn*

    (fixed : de rien )

    qui n'est pas un JRPG a proprement parlé
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:33 PM
    jenicris
    tomb raider remake
    007
    Crimson desert
    FH6
    Gears 6
    Fable
    Lords of the fallen 2

    ...
    mazeroza posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:38 PM
    - DQ7 Reimagined
    - Mario tennis fever
    - Yoshi and the mysterious book
    - Tomb raider atlantis
    - Onimusha
    - Crimson desert
    - Re 9
    sickjackz posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:42 PM
    Ah on se restreint pas a 2026!
    Du coup je complete...

    Saros
    Re9
    007 First Light
    The eternal life of Goldman
    The Little devil inside
    Intergalactic
    GTA6
    Un prochain FromSoft qui change d'univers et surtout pas en monde ouvert
    Forza Horizon 6
    Stranger than Heaven
    ILL
    Le Metroidvania Gow
    Gears E-day
    Les Tomb Raider
    La nouvel IP Santa Monica
    thauvinho posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:44 PM
    Fable
    GTA 6
    Forza Horizon 6
    Crimson Désert
    Half Life 3 (oui oui)
    forte posted the 12/12/2025 at 09:55 PM
    RE9
    Le remake de Project Zero 2
    OD
    Le prochain Yoshi
    Le remake de Silent Hill...
    et forcément Rockman "12" !
    ouken posted the 12/12/2025 at 10:00 PM
    Fable gears onimisha mes bon Aion 2 faut je décroche
    tlj posted the 12/12/2025 at 10:00 PM
    Project robot mais il ne sortira jamais
    jenicris posted the 12/12/2025 at 10:02 PM
    tlj il est prévu pour cette gen
    yukilin posted the 12/12/2025 at 10:02 PM
    Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis
    Tomb Raider Catalyst
    Code Vein II
    Bloodstained II
    aros posted the 12/12/2025 at 10:38 PM
    Les jeux que j'attends le plus, ce sont Saros, The Duskbloods, Lords of Fallen 2, Lies of P 2, Nioh 3, GRIME II, Enter the Gungeon 2 (s'il devait sortir en 2026) et au-delà de 2026, Alan Wake III, ainsi que les prochains bébés de Monolith Soft et Fumito Ueda (« project robot »).
    aros posted the 12/12/2025 at 11:23 PM
    tlj
    Aie confiance, plutôt. Ça prend du temps, certes, mais quand il sortira, ça va être quelque chose, comme a chaque fois que ça fait quelque chose de jouer à un jeu de Fumito Ueda et les siens

    jenicris
    Croisons les doigts pour que ce soit bientôt. Et quand il sortira, il viendra marcher sur les plates bandes de GTA VI
    tlj posted the 12/13/2025 at 12:11 AM
    jenicris aros Merci à vous deux de me remonter le moral mais ça fait quand même 1 an que l'on n'a pas eu la moindre info, l'attente est très (trop) longue
    wazaaabi posted the 12/13/2025 at 12:54 AM
    C’est Saros
    aros posted the 12/13/2025 at 01:10 AM
    tlj
    Vois ça d'un autre oeil, combien de temps avons-nous attendu avant que quoi que ce soit nous soit enfin présenté officiellement ? Un petit paquet d'années... Et puis tu peux toujours, de façon périodique, refaire un des jeux qu'il a développé, genre un tous les 6 mois, et l'attente sera moins longue, et par la même, sans que tu t'en rende compte, le jeu aura (enfin) une date de sortie.
    flom posted the 12/13/2025 at 05:26 AM
    Rhythm paradise of course !
    richterbelmont posted the 12/13/2025 at 06:08 AM
    Resident evil requiem
    Bloodstained 2
    Dragon quest 7
    Tomb raider x2
    cyr posted the 12/13/2025 at 06:49 AM
    Vraiment aucun des jeux deja annoncé. J'attends de voir début d'année prochaine si il y a un éclaircissements.

    Mais je surveille certains jeux, comme re requiem , hyrule warior 3, metroid prime 4 etc....


    Mais c'est pas des choix de premier choix.
    malroth posted the 12/13/2025 at 07:44 AM
    Onimusha : way of the sword
    RE9
    Pragmata
    Nioh 3
    Saros
    Fable
    Forza horizon 6
    Les 2 tomb raider
    Light No Fire
    Lord of the fallen 2
    soulfull posted the 12/13/2025 at 07:54 AM
    Vu que je prends trés rarement du Day one maintenant, je vais dire Saros, GTA VI et continuer mon backlog.Sinon en promo je dirais:
    Onimusha
    Pragmata
    Re9: Requiem
    Marvel's Wolverine
    007 first light
    Sans compter les surprises indés et autres annonces.
    mrponey posted the 12/13/2025 at 07:55 AM
    Nioh 3
    Onimusha : way of the sword
    RE9
    Jurrasic Park Survival
    Phantom Blade Zero
    Tides of Annihilation
    Sword of legends
    slyder posted the 12/13/2025 at 08:39 AM
    Stranger than Heaven
    GTA 6
    Saros
    Phantom Blade Zéro
    Intergalactic
    megadeth posted the 12/13/2025 at 08:50 AM
    Resident Evil : Requiem
    007 : First Light
    The Blood of Dawnwalker
    Romeo is a Dead Man
    Gothic : Remake
    Crimson Desert
    Screamer
    Reanimal
    Replaced
    Pioner
    Chrono Odyssey
    Tides of Annihilation
    M.I.N.S.K
    Cthulhu : The cosmic abyss
    Crisol : theater of idols
    ill
    Valor mortis
    Industria 2
    1348 Ex voto
    Recur
    Threads of time
    Exodus
    the Veryhorn
    the god slayer
    Samson
    Coven of the chicken foot
    Control Resonant
    No Law
    TankRat
    Soulframe
    Phantom Blade Zéro
    Intergalactic
    newtechnix posted the 12/13/2025 at 10:03 AM
    Pragmata PS5
    The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales PS5
    Resident Evil REquiem PS5
    DQ7 Reimagined Switch
    vohmp posted the 12/13/2025 at 11:43 AM
    ff7 remake part 3
    ominmusha
    pragmata
    re9
    tomb raider les 2 prochain
    half life 3(on ne sais jamais un miracle)
    lefab88 posted the 12/13/2025 at 12:00 PM
    plein
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/13/2025 at 01:18 PM
    jenicris jepose la question ici

    tu joues pas à des jeux de gestion/stratégie sur pc?
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/13/2025 at 01:37 PM
    skuldleif il manque le jeu no law haha
    skuldleif posted the 12/13/2025 at 01:38 PM
    ceux que j'attends pour lesquels j'ai un minimum d'interet et qui devraient a priori sortir pour 2026/2027:

    007 First Light
    Aphelion
    Armatus
    Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe
    Atomic Heart II
    Beast of Reincarnation
    Blade
    Blood of dawnwalker
    Call of Duty 2026 (corée du sud/next gen only)
    clockwork revolution
    Control Resonant
    Crimson Désert
    Darwin's Paradox!
    erosion
    Exodus
    FF7 remake complet
    GTA VI
    Halo CE
    Halo multi
    high on life 2
    ILL
    Judas
    Jurassic Park: Survival
    KEMURI
    MIO: Memories in Orbit
    Mouse: P.I. For Hire
    no law
    OD
    Onimusha
    planet of lana 2
    Pragmata
    Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps - Remake
    prochian bloober team?
    Project robot
    Reanimal
    Replaced
    RE9
    Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
    State of decay 3
    Stranger Than Heaven
    Super Meat Boy 3D
    The Cube Atomic Universe
    The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
    The Wolf Among Us 2
    Tides of Annihilation
    Tides of Tomorrow
    Tomb raider catalyst
    Tomb raider legacy of atlantis
    Zoopunk

    romgamer6859 c'est la ou tu capte que les exclusivités ont aucun poids d'ailleurs tu as fini par revendre ta PS5? moi je l'aurais revendu
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/13/2025 at 01:42 PM
    skuldleif
    Ta liste c'est limite celle que j'ai dans mon tableur excel, j'ai aussi enshrouded (1.0), marvel hydra, hell let loose vietnam.

    En ce moment je suis sur deep rock galactic, j'avais zappé ce jeu.

    Sinon pour la ps5 j'y pense car au final trop peu de jeux en effet, surtout quand on voit la liste.
    skuldleif posted the 12/13/2025 at 01:43 PM
    romgamer6859 ah je croyais que marvel hydra etait annulé , je sais plus j'avais souvenir d'une bad news pour ce jeu
    skuldleif posted the 12/13/2025 at 01:56 PM
    romgamer6859 la elle a un peu decoté tu pourra la vendre genre 300€ ya quelques mois c'etait 350€
    jenicris posted the 12/13/2025 at 02:13 PM
    romgamer6859 ah non du tout, c'est beaucoup trop chronophage. D'ailleurs j'ai également arrêté BF6, j'en suis lassé et finalement je ne joue quasiment plus à des jeux solo depuis que je l'ai.
    Je vais repasser full jeux solo
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/13/2025 at 03:01 PM
    jenicris

    J'ai 8 jours de jeu sur bf6 mdr, l'évent hivernal est pas mal, il faut que tu te réchauffes pour pas mourir ; je vais aussi limiter les jeux multi, compétitif j'entends car un jeu coop comme deep rock galactic c'est pas mal.


    skuldleif
    Je suis toujours entrain de faire la balance entre les jeux qui m'attirent sur ps5 et le fait qu'ils sont peu nombreux.
    Les jeux day one sur pc ça n'est pas prêt d'arriver visiblement.

    jenicris
    l'année pro sur ps5 on a quoi? phantom blade (et pc), wolverine et saros??

    Un horizon 3 ou un god of war c'est pas avant 2027 j'imagine, peut être que intergalactic sera là avant...
    skuldleif posted the 12/13/2025 at 04:40 PM
    romgamer6859 deep rock galactic survivor? moi je l'aime pas mal
    grospich posted the 12/13/2025 at 07:31 PM
    Half-Life 3.
