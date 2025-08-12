profile
Yooka Replaylee
1
Likers
name : Yooka Replaylee
platform : Switch 2
editor : N.C
developer : Playtonic Games
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6014
visites since opening : 10206475
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[NS2] Yooka-Replaylee / Demo dispo


Site de Nintendo
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/08/2025 at 10:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    fdestroyer posted the 12/08/2025 at 10:45 PM
    Je l'ai installé, mais franchement c'est décevant que ça tourne à 30.

    J'avais fini l'original sur Switch 1, et honnêtement faudrai que je le réessaye pour remarquer la différence, le 60 fps est l'argument principale de ce remake pour moi, son absence de la version NS2 est rédhibitoire
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo