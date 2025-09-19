accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
16
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
greggy
,
colibrie
,
nicolasgourry
,
opthomas
,
wario
,
guiguif
,
aozora78
,
meusieubison
,
rikimaru
,
magium
,
tizoc
,
floyoshi54
,
nda
,
minbox
,
almightybhunivelze
,
mrpopulus
name :
Stellar Blade
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Shift Up
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
182
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
yka
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gattsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
giusnake
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanssou
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
xylander
,
gauffreman
,
jasnah
,
wutai
,
almightybhunivelze
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6607
visites since opening :
11755459
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Stellar Blade: Un DLC annoncé la semaine prochaine ?
Le compte Twitter de Stellar Blade tease une annonce pour la semaine... lors du State of Play ?
https://x.com/Genki_JPN/status/1969094981571764650
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
tripy73
posted the 09/19/2025 at 06:29 PM by
guiguif
comments (
5
)
altendorf
posted
the 09/19/2025 at 06:30 PM
Sans doute un prolongement de la collaboration Resident Evil avec Goddess of Victory: Nikke.
masharu
posted
the 09/19/2025 at 07:12 PM
altendorf
Il y aurait un copyright Capcom je pense, après qu'on m'explique les détails mais ça ne fait pas très Resident Evil spécifiquement.
Après c'est un copyright "2025" exclusivement alors que Stellar Blade est de 2024.
masharu
posted
the 09/19/2025 at 07:26 PM
J'ai vu les réponses au tweet, c'est vrai que ça fait plus Silent Hill mais je ne vois tellement pas une collab avec Stellar Blade
.
pcsw2
posted
the 09/19/2025 at 07:34 PM
Toujours pas acheté, j'attends une bonne promo pour me laisser tenter.
mercure7
posted
the 09/19/2025 at 08:04 PM
Peut-être une collab avec Dead By Daylight ?
Ils sont déjà fait des dizaines de collabs, dont des trucs du style Castlevania ou Tomb Raider (et justement Resident Evil), donc possible que ça soit juste un DLC Stellar Blade dans DBD, car au vu du teaser, ça semble pas trop coller au style de Stellar Blade.
Ca semble bizarre qu'ils lâchent un nouveau DLC pour Stellar Blade s'ils taffent sur la suite là, mais possible.
A voir.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Après c'est un copyright "2025" exclusivement alors que Stellar Blade est de 2024.
Ils sont déjà fait des dizaines de collabs, dont des trucs du style Castlevania ou Tomb Raider (et justement Resident Evil), donc possible que ça soit juste un DLC Stellar Blade dans DBD, car au vu du teaser, ça semble pas trop coller au style de Stellar Blade.
Ca semble bizarre qu'ils lâchent un nouveau DLC pour Stellar Blade s'ils taffent sur la suite là, mais possible.
A voir.