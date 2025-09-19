profile
Stellar Blade
name : Stellar Blade
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Shift Up
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC
Stellar Blade: Un DLC annoncé la semaine prochaine ?
Le compte Twitter de Stellar Blade tease une annonce pour la semaine... lors du State of Play ?

https://x.com/Genki_JPN/status/1969094981571764650
    posted the 09/19/2025 at 06:29 PM by guiguif
    altendorf posted the 09/19/2025 at 06:30 PM
    Sans doute un prolongement de la collaboration Resident Evil avec Goddess of Victory: Nikke.
    masharu posted the 09/19/2025 at 07:12 PM
    altendorf Il y aurait un copyright Capcom je pense, après qu'on m'explique les détails mais ça ne fait pas très Resident Evil spécifiquement.

    Après c'est un copyright "2025" exclusivement alors que Stellar Blade est de 2024.
    masharu posted the 09/19/2025 at 07:26 PM
    J'ai vu les réponses au tweet, c'est vrai que ça fait plus Silent Hill mais je ne vois tellement pas une collab avec Stellar Blade .
    pcsw2 posted the 09/19/2025 at 07:34 PM
    Toujours pas acheté, j'attends une bonne promo pour me laisser tenter.
    mercure7 posted the 09/19/2025 at 08:04 PM
    Peut-être une collab avec Dead By Daylight ?

    Ils sont déjà fait des dizaines de collabs, dont des trucs du style Castlevania ou Tomb Raider (et justement Resident Evil), donc possible que ça soit juste un DLC Stellar Blade dans DBD, car au vu du teaser, ça semble pas trop coller au style de Stellar Blade.

    Ca semble bizarre qu'ils lâchent un nouveau DLC pour Stellar Blade s'ils taffent sur la suite là, mais possible.

    A voir.
