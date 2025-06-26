profile
Shin'en
6
Likers
name : Shin'en
official website : http://www.shinen.com
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5776
visites since opening : 9527233
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[NS2] Fast Fusion / Maj : 1.3 + Disponible


Le jeu passe de 12 à 15 circuits.

Choix des graphismes "PURE", vous voyez la différence ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwvXyXmixfI
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/26/2025 at 06:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    losz posted the 06/26/2025 at 06:34 PM
    Le mode pure est dégueulasse, flou, de l'aliasing partout, moche...du vrai foutage de gueule.
    seb84 posted the 06/26/2025 at 06:39 PM
    idem en portable, peut etre mieux en docké?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo