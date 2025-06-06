profile
Street Fighter 6
14
Likers
name : Street Fighter 6
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5732
visites since opening : 9429981
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[NS2] Street Fighter 6 / Demo dispo


Une démo est disponible

PS : Il me semble que c'est la première démo de la NS2.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/06/2025 at 12:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    suzukube posted the 06/06/2025 at 12:57 PM
    Je l'ai acheté car la Game Key Card est vraiment donné en terme de prix, mais sinon je me serais contenté de la démo !
    vers0 posted the 06/06/2025 at 01:20 PM
    Je testerai
    zampano posted the 06/06/2025 at 01:27 PM
    Il y a la démo de Bananza?
    masharu posted the 06/06/2025 at 01:49 PM
    suzukube Alors le jeu a une demo sur PS4 et PS5 hein, c'est la même demo ici.
    elicetheworld posted the 06/06/2025 at 01:53 PM
    Est ce que les démo de l'eshop de la première switch sont toujours disponibles ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo