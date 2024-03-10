profile
shanks
shanks > blog
Officiel : Sackboy et Ratchet arrivent sur Switch
Jeux Video


Je parle évidemment des skins bonus à la préco pour LEGO Horizon.


Merci pour les vues, ça m'aidera à mettre des sous de coté pour me refaire des cheveux en Turquie
    yogfei
    posted the 10/03/2024 at 06:59 PM by shanks
    comments (8)
    zekk posted the 10/03/2024 at 07:01 PM
    guiguif posted the 10/03/2024 at 07:02 PM
    La vanne qui a une semaine vu que ce trailer etait dans le State of Play
    51love posted the 10/03/2024 at 07:02 PM
    Tkt pour ton budget cheveux le jour où ça sortira sur Switch 2 tu pourras même te payer une épilation intégrale et te la faire recoller sur le crane
    shanks posted the 10/03/2024 at 07:05 PM
    guiguif
    c'était pas confirmé sur switch

    51love
    Nan mais je suis sérieux en plus.
    C'est un grand projet
    kali posted the 10/03/2024 at 07:05 PM
    Mdr
    jenicris posted the 10/03/2024 at 07:07 PM
    Lol
    51love posted the 10/03/2024 at 07:09 PM
    shanks mec tu peux pas faire ça... le divin chauve...

    On en penserait quoi à ton avis si Kratos allait faire un sejour en Turquie? Bref...
    sora78 posted the 10/03/2024 at 07:15 PM
    Sackboy c'est faisable de l'adapter franchement, par contre Ratchet j'étais dubitatif en voyant le titre
