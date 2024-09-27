profile
Quels sont vos jeux les plus attendus de l'année prochaine ?
GTA VI
Fable
South of Midnight
Death Stranding 2
Ghost of Yotei
Crimson Desert
Assassins Creed Shadows
Monster Hunter Wilds
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Avowed
Doom
Marvel 1943 Ryse of Hydra
Metal Gear Solid Delta
Mafia The old country
Possible nouveau Mario
Peu être nouveau Monolith
Metroid Prime 4
Borderlands 4
Nouveau Battlefield
Autres...?

On devrait avoir pas mal de jeux si pas trop de reports.

Quels jeux attendez-vous le plus du coup?
    posted the 09/27/2024 at 03:52 PM by jenicris
    comments (34)
    keiku posted the 09/27/2024 at 03:56 PM
    les jeux level 5
    sylphide posted the 09/27/2024 at 03:56 PM
    Monster Hunter Wilds !
    Il faudra reposer la question au reveal de la futur console Nintendo.
    brook1 posted the 09/27/2024 at 03:56 PM
    Death Stranding 2
    minbox posted the 09/27/2024 at 03:57 PM
    Ghost of Yōtei, GTA VI
    marchale posted the 09/27/2024 at 03:59 PM
    mgs delta , ghost of yotei, dinos reborn ,the lost wild ,i.g.i origin , vampire masquerade 2 ,gunnman contract ,neo berlin ,gothic remake , alkahest et expedition 33
    natedrake posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:00 PM
    - Donkey Kong Country HD Returns
    - Little Nightmares III
    - Metroid Prime 4
    - Mario Kart 9 sur Switch 2, mais je pense qu'il sortira en 2026...
    midomashakil posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:02 PM
    Metal Gear Solid Delta
    ouken posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:03 PM
    Le rpg français en grosse tête !!
    Après DS2 et Fable et GOT2.
    cladstrife59 posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:06 PM
    Une liste plutôt petite, quand même étoffé d'un titre annoncé récemment.
    Doom Dark Âges
    Monster Hunter Wild
    Dragon quest I & II HD
    Ghost of Yotei
    MGS Delta puisque a priori il ne sortira pas cette année.

    A voir pour la nouvelle console de Nintendo, selon son prix/Line UP/rétro compatibilité.
    k13a posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:10 PM
    1 - GTA VI
    2 - Metroid Prime 4
    3 - Ghost of Yotei
    4 - Doom: The Dark Age
    5 - Kingdom Come Delivrance 2
    6 - Lite No Fire
    7 - Fable
    8 - AC Shadows
    9 - Le prochain Mario sur Switch 2
    10 - Avowed

    *Côté hardware j'attends la Switch 2 avec impatience.
    yanssou posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:11 PM
    Monster Hunter wilds, Clair obscur expédition 33, Marvel 1943.
    lapala posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:13 PM
    Trails through Daybreak II
    Atelier Yumia
    Atelier Resleriana
    Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
    Monster Hunter Wilds
    zekk posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:15 PM
    - Clair Obscur: Expédition 33
    - Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
    - Dragon quest I & II HD
    - GTA VI
    - le nouveau monolith
    - suikoden collection
    - lunar collection

    et j'en oublie surement depuis le début de l'année, ça n'arrête pas pour moi, trop de jeux que j'ai envie de faire
    sora78 posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:16 PM
    Dans l'ordre de Hype à peu près :

    Ghost Of Yotei
    Hades 2
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Death Stranding 2
    MGS Delta : Snake Eater
    Doom The Dark Age
    Eriksholm : The Stolen Dream
    Little Nightmares 3

    Puis en DLC :
    Lies of P - Extension
    Helldivers 2 - Illuminatis

    Et je suis curieux dans voir plus sur Hell is Us et GTA 6. Et aussi le prochain Monolith si nouvelle licence.
    toastinambour posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:20 PM
    - Metroid Prime 4
    - Doom Dark Ages
    - Lunar Collection
    - Like a Dragon: Yakuza in Hawaii
    - Atelier Yumia
    - Monster Hunter Wilds
    - Dragon Quest Remake HD I et II
    - Inazuma Eleven Victory
    - Professeur Layton New World of Steam
    testament posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:22 PM
    -Super Robot Taisen OG3
    wadewilson posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:22 PM
    Monster Hunter et MGS Delta, je vais aussi suivre attentivement Death Stranding 2 et Clair Obscur expedition 33
    suzukube posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:25 PM
    2XKO
    hyoga57 posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:30 PM
    Jenicris Aucun AAA de mon côté.

    Atelier Resleriana : The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian
    Atelier Yumia
    Lunar Remastered
    Phantom Brave : The Lost Hero
    Raiden Fighters Relix Collection
    Suikoden HD
    Tales of Graces F Remastered
    Venus Vacation PRISM : DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme
    kidicarus posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:37 PM
    Ne vous mentez pas, ce sont tout les jeux Super Switch
    gamergunz posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:39 PM
    Mis à part GTA VI j'attends surtout de voir débarquer la Switch 2, il serait vraiment temps qu'elle arrive.
    madd posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:47 PM
    GTA 6, Crimson Désert et Death Stranding
    ratchet posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:49 PM
    GTA 6 et Bleach sur PS5
    Pokémon Légendes ZA sur Switch

    Voilà !
    raioh posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:53 PM
    Pas grand chose bizarrement.
    Je dirais MHW, GTA VI et Clair Obscur, mais même ça je suis pas du tout impatient d'y jouer.
    lightning posted the 09/27/2024 at 04:55 PM
    Death Strnding 2
    Ghost of Yotei
    Fable
    GTA VI
    yukilin posted the 09/27/2024 at 05:04 PM
    Ghost of Yotei
    Eternal Strands
    Atelier Yumia
    Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
    GTA VI
    Hadès 2
    Clair Obscur génération 33
    Fantasy Life i
    Layton and the New World of Steam
    Decapolis
    Nouveau jeu Monolith
    adamjensen posted the 09/27/2024 at 05:04 PM
    Ghost of Yotei
    Avowed
    Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
    Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
    Suikoden I&II HD Remaster
    Metal Gear Solid Delta
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    ducknsexe posted the 09/27/2024 at 05:09 PM
    Mario 3D
    2.Metroid Prime 4
    3.Ghost of Yotei
    4.Fable
    5. Stalker 2 si il est reporter pour 2025

    Puis on verra les surprises
    flom posted the 09/27/2024 at 05:26 PM
    1)ender magnolia
    2)metroid prime 4
    3) ghost of yotei
    4) dk return hd
    tylercross posted the 09/27/2024 at 05:26 PM
    Ghost of Yotei
    DS2
    Fable
    South of midnight
    MH Wilds

    Et bien d'autres que je n'ai pas en tête... Mais GTA 6 n'en fait pas parti.
    niflheim posted the 09/27/2024 at 05:29 PM
    Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
    Ghost of Yōtei
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Assassin's Creed Shadows
    Super Mario 3D
    Metroid Prime 4
    Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
    Shinobi New Project
    osiris67 posted the 09/27/2024 at 05:32 PM
    Garou 2, Doom dark Age
    squall06 posted the 09/27/2024 at 05:37 PM
    Suikoden
    GTA 6
    Fable
    MGS ∆
    Le prochain Zelda et le prochain Mario (on serait gâtés si ça sort en 2025, c'est beau de rêver)
    ippoyabuki posted the 09/27/2024 at 05:38 PM
    Monster hunter wild
    Lunar
    Suikoden
    Like a dragon
    Inazuma eleven
