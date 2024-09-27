GTA VI
Fable
South of Midnight
Death Stranding 2
Ghost of Yotei
Crimson Desert
Assassins Creed Shadows
Monster Hunter Wilds
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Avowed
Doom
Marvel 1943 Ryse of Hydra
Metal Gear Solid Delta
Mafia The old country
Possible nouveau Mario
Peu être nouveau Monolith
Metroid Prime 4
Borderlands 4
Nouveau Battlefield
Autres...?
On devrait avoir pas mal de jeux si pas trop de reports.
Quels jeux attendez-vous le plus du coup?
Il faudra reposer la question au reveal de la futur console Nintendo.
- Little Nightmares III
- Metroid Prime 4
- Mario Kart 9 sur Switch 2, mais je pense qu'il sortira en 2026...
Après DS2 et Fable et GOT2.
Doom Dark Âges
Monster Hunter Wild
Dragon quest I & II HD
Ghost of Yotei
MGS Delta puisque a priori il ne sortira pas cette année.
A voir pour la nouvelle console de Nintendo, selon son prix/Line UP/rétro compatibilité.
2 - Metroid Prime 4
3 - Ghost of Yotei
4 - Doom: The Dark Age
5 - Kingdom Come Delivrance 2
6 - Lite No Fire
7 - Fable
8 - AC Shadows
9 - Le prochain Mario sur Switch 2
10 - Avowed
*Côté hardware j'attends la Switch 2 avec impatience.
Atelier Yumia
Atelier Resleriana
Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Monster Hunter Wilds
- Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Dragon quest I & II HD
- GTA VI
- le nouveau monolith
- suikoden collection
- lunar collection
et j'en oublie surement depuis le début de l'année, ça n'arrête pas pour moi, trop de jeux que j'ai envie de faire
Ghost Of Yotei
Hades 2
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2
MGS Delta : Snake Eater
Doom The Dark Age
Eriksholm : The Stolen Dream
Little Nightmares 3
Puis en DLC :
Lies of P - Extension
Helldivers 2 - Illuminatis
Et je suis curieux dans voir plus sur Hell is Us et GTA 6. Et aussi le prochain Monolith si nouvelle licence.
- Doom Dark Ages
- Lunar Collection
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza in Hawaii
- Atelier Yumia
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Dragon Quest Remake HD I et II
- Inazuma Eleven Victory
- Professeur Layton New World of Steam
Atelier Resleriana : The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian
Atelier Yumia
Lunar Remastered
Phantom Brave : The Lost Hero
Raiden Fighters Relix Collection
Suikoden HD
Tales of Graces F Remastered
Venus Vacation PRISM : DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme
Pokémon Légendes ZA sur Switch
Voilà !
Je dirais MHW, GTA VI et Clair Obscur, mais même ça je suis pas du tout impatient d'y jouer.
Ghost of Yotei
Fable
GTA VI
Eternal Strands
Atelier Yumia
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
GTA VI
Hadès 2
Clair Obscur génération 33
Fantasy Life i
Layton and the New World of Steam
Decapolis
Nouveau jeu Monolith
Avowed
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster
Metal Gear Solid Delta
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
2.Metroid Prime 4
3.Ghost of Yotei
4.Fable
5. Stalker 2 si il est reporter pour 2025
Puis on verra les surprises
2)metroid prime 4
3) ghost of yotei
4) dk return hd
DS2
Fable
South of midnight
MH Wilds
Et bien d'autres que je n'ai pas en tête... Mais GTA 6 n'en fait pas parti.
Ghost of Yōtei
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Super Mario 3D
Metroid Prime 4
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Shinobi New Project
GTA 6
Fable
MGS ∆
Le prochain Zelda et le prochain Mario (on serait gâtés si ça sort en 2025, c'est beau de rêver)
Lunar
Suikoden
Like a dragon
Inazuma eleven