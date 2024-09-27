GTA VIFableSouth of MidnightDeath Stranding 2Ghost of YoteiCrimson DesertAssassins Creed ShadowsMonster Hunter WildsKingdom Come Deliverance 2AvowedDoomMarvel 1943 Ryse of HydraMetal Gear Solid DeltaMafia The old countryPossible nouveau MarioPeu être nouveau MonolithMetroid Prime 4Borderlands 4Nouveau BattlefieldAutres...?On devrait avoir pas mal de jeux si pas trop de reports.Quels jeux attendez-vous le plus du coup?