Final Fantasy XVI: Un nouvel artwork pour fêter la sortie PC
Nouvel artwork de Kazuya Takahashi, le charadesigner du jeu pour fêter la sortie PC qui aura lieu le 17 Septembre prochain.

https://x.com/finalfantasyxvi/status/1825699307078693099
    posted the 08/20/2024 at 09:57 AM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    zephon posted the 08/20/2024 at 10:12 AM
    prochaiN
    guiguif posted the 08/20/2024 at 10:17 AM
    zephon corrigé
    ippoyabuki posted the 08/20/2024 at 11:01 AM
    guiguif tu vas jamais nous lacher avec ce jeu ?
    brook1 posted the 08/20/2024 at 11:10 AM
    guiguif posted the 08/20/2024 at 11:12 AM
    ippoyabuki Tant qu'il y aura des nouvelles choses autour, pourquoi je le lâcherais ? Surtout si ça peut en emmerder certains
    asakk posted the 08/20/2024 at 11:13 AM
    J'ai vraiment passer un bon moment sur le jeu! Fait toutes les quêtes annexes et j'ai bien aimé l'histoire du jeu
    joegillian posted the 08/20/2024 at 11:19 AM
    pc
    kizito5 posted the 08/20/2024 at 11:40 AM
    Magnifique l'artwork !
