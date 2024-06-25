profile
Luigi's Mansion 2
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Qui est derrière le portage HD de Luigi's Mansion 2 ?


C'est Tantalus Media
Ils ont déjà fait le portage HD de
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword sur Switch et The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess sur WiiU

VGC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nog-zm-5P5k
    posted the 06/25/2024 at 01:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ducknsexe posted the 06/25/2024 at 02:00 PM
    Une futur acquisition par Nintendo
    kali posted the 06/25/2024 at 03:05 PM
    Du coup, probablement Grezzo sur le nouveau Zelda.
