Stellar Blade
name : Stellar Blade
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Shift Up
developer : Shift
genre : action
other versions : PC Playstation 5 -
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
guiguif > blog
all
Stellar Blade x K-POP + Cosplay
La chanteuse et actrice BIBI a fait équipe avec Sony sur la chanson EVE.

Au passage les tests tomberont Mercredi a 16h00.



Petit bonus: le cosplay plutot réussi d'une certaine Larissa Rochefort

    idd, sora78
    posted the 04/18/2024 at 05:34 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    sora78 posted the 04/18/2024 at 05:52 PM
    Sympa le cosplay! Assez fidèle

    Grosse campagne de communication avec cette artiste en plus.
    Pas fan de K-Pop de mon côté.
    suzukube posted the 04/18/2024 at 06:13 PM
    Incroyable, définitivement le meilleur de de l'année DINGUERIE !
