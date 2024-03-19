accueil
guiguif
articles : 6101
6101
visites since opening :
10082076
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Rise of the Ronin: Une premiere note
La premiere note pour Rise of the Ronin vient de tomber et évidement c'est Famitsu qui s'y colle avec un 37/40 par ses 4 testeurs (9/10, 9/10, 9/10 et 10/10).
L'embargo sera levé jeudi.
https://www.gematsu.com/2024/03/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1842
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
kalas28
,
minbox
,
newtechnix
posted the 03/19/2024 at 04:09 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (19)
19
)
shinz0
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 04:15 PM
Donc c'est moins bien que Ghost of Tsushima qui avait eu 40/40
Mais bon c'est Famitsu...
liberty
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 04:21 PM
Ça sera au pire un bon jeu. C'est une bonne exclusivité qui s'ajoute à la PS5. Sans le vouloir, la série Disney plus Shogun lui fera de la pub en plus.
Guiguif
, il sort quand exactement ?
faucheurvdf
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 04:28 PM
liberty
Il sort vendredi (22)
liberty
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 04:39 PM
faucheurvdf
je pensais qu'il sortait en Avril
rbz
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 04:50 PM
si j'avais su que c'était famitsu dans le titre, jamais je clique
guiguif
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 05:12 PM
rbz
trapped as a bunny
zoske
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 05:20 PM
guiguif
les premiers pièges aussi tombent
hayate
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 05:21 PM
Faut d’abord que je termine FF7, mais de fortes chances que j’y joue.
iglooo
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 05:54 PM
rbz
pareil. Après la saison de la pêche est ouverte, et on connait l'attrait qu'a
guiguif
pour les appâts non homologués
ouken
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 06:03 PM
famitsu hummmm ok
jem25
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 06:13 PM
Il me tente bien mais j’ai peur que se soit comme Nioh… et je supporte pas ce genre de difficulté et exigence
zekk
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 06:48 PM
rbz
c'est
guiguif
carlexzaibatsu
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 06:50 PM
jem25
Il y aura trois niveaux de difficulté
calishnikov
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 06:53 PM
J'ai pas trop suivi celui là, c'est un soul like?
marchale
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 06:55 PM
Celui là ce sera Day one sur pc
jem25
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 06:55 PM
carlexzaibatsu
Ça me rassure déjà
J’hésitais entre celui là et alone in the dark donc bon pour le 2eme on va attendre une baisse de prix …
kalas28
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 07:15 PM
rbz
ouais enfin la team ninja c'est pas SE. autant avec SE on sait très bien que leur note vaut rien autant sur d'autres qui n'ont pas d'actions chez eux c'est déjà un meilleur indicateur.
donc chez nous on doit s'attendre à du 8/10 niveau meta ce qui est excellent pour ma part et j'ai hâte de le commencer vendredi
carlexzaibatsu
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 07:24 PM
jem25
Moi perso, j'hésite entre dd2 et rotr
kratoszeus
posted
the 03/19/2024 at 08:42 PM
84 meta je prédis
