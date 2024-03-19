profile
Rise of the Ronin
9
Likers
name : Rise of the Ronin
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : PC -
Rise of the Ronin: Une premiere note
La premiere note pour Rise of the Ronin vient de tomber et évidement c'est Famitsu qui s'y colle avec un 37/40 par ses 4 testeurs (9/10, 9/10, 9/10 et 10/10).
L'embargo sera levé jeudi.

https://www.gematsu.com/2024/03/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1842
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kalas28, minbox, newtechnix
    posted the 03/19/2024 at 04:09 PM by guiguif
    comments (19)
    shinz0 posted the 03/19/2024 at 04:15 PM
    Donc c'est moins bien que Ghost of Tsushima qui avait eu 40/40
    Mais bon c'est Famitsu...
    liberty posted the 03/19/2024 at 04:21 PM
    Ça sera au pire un bon jeu. C'est une bonne exclusivité qui s'ajoute à la PS5. Sans le vouloir, la série Disney plus Shogun lui fera de la pub en plus. Guiguif, il sort quand exactement ?
    faucheurvdf posted the 03/19/2024 at 04:28 PM
    liberty Il sort vendredi (22)
    liberty posted the 03/19/2024 at 04:39 PM
    faucheurvdf je pensais qu'il sortait en Avril
    rbz posted the 03/19/2024 at 04:50 PM
    si j'avais su que c'était famitsu dans le titre, jamais je clique
    guiguif posted the 03/19/2024 at 05:12 PM
    rbz trapped as a bunny
    zoske posted the 03/19/2024 at 05:20 PM
    guiguif les premiers pièges aussi tombent
    hayate posted the 03/19/2024 at 05:21 PM
    Faut d’abord que je termine FF7, mais de fortes chances que j’y joue.
    iglooo posted the 03/19/2024 at 05:54 PM
    rbz pareil. Après la saison de la pêche est ouverte, et on connait l'attrait qu'a guiguif pour les appâts non homologués
    ouken posted the 03/19/2024 at 06:03 PM
    famitsu hummmm ok
    jem25 posted the 03/19/2024 at 06:13 PM
    Il me tente bien mais j’ai peur que se soit comme Nioh… et je supporte pas ce genre de difficulté et exigence
    zekk posted the 03/19/2024 at 06:48 PM
    rbz c'est guiguif
    carlexzaibatsu posted the 03/19/2024 at 06:50 PM
    jem25 Il y aura trois niveaux de difficulté
    calishnikov posted the 03/19/2024 at 06:53 PM
    J'ai pas trop suivi celui là, c'est un soul like?
    marchale posted the 03/19/2024 at 06:55 PM
    Celui là ce sera Day one sur pc
    jem25 posted the 03/19/2024 at 06:55 PM
    carlexzaibatsu

    Ça me rassure déjà

    J’hésitais entre celui là et alone in the dark donc bon pour le 2eme on va attendre une baisse de prix …
    kalas28 posted the 03/19/2024 at 07:15 PM
    rbz ouais enfin la team ninja c'est pas SE. autant avec SE on sait très bien que leur note vaut rien autant sur d'autres qui n'ont pas d'actions chez eux c'est déjà un meilleur indicateur.

    donc chez nous on doit s'attendre à du 8/10 niveau meta ce qui est excellent pour ma part et j'ai hâte de le commencer vendredi
    carlexzaibatsu posted the 03/19/2024 at 07:24 PM
    jem25 Moi perso, j'hésite entre dd2 et rotr
    kratoszeus posted the 03/19/2024 at 08:42 PM
    84 meta je prédis
