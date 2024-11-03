profile
Rise of the Ronin
9
Likers
name : Rise of the Ronin
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : PC -
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
articles : 6093
visites since opening : 10058756
guiguif > blog
[PS5] Rise of the Ronin: Preview video FR
Ouais bah c'est le seul




En anglais

    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59, sora78
    posted the 03/11/2024 at 11:17 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    wickette posted the 03/11/2024 at 11:23 PM
    Chieze je suis pas fan mais le comportement de certains ici face à lui c'est chaud ^^.


    Tu comptes le prendre ?
    Le jeu j'adhère vraiment pas pour le moment, je vois trop de dynasty warriors et de Assassin's creed dedans..l'aspect technique je m'en fiche si le reste tien mais le reste justement j'ai des doutes

    S'il est bien, j'hésiterai pas mais j'attendrai vraiment qu'il y ait un bon nombre de tests joueurs
    guiguif posted the 03/11/2024 at 11:25 PM
    wickette Tu comptes le prendre ?
    A voir les reviews, j’attends bien plus Stellar Blade
