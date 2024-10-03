Heureux l'homme qui ne suit pas les conseils des méchants.
amassous > blog
Le peuple argentin rends hommage a Toriyama
C'état aujourd'hui à Buenos Aires, plus de 20.000 personnes étaient présente sur une place pour réaliser un genkidama géant c'est BEAU





ドラゴンボール
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, tynokarts, opthomas, djfab, yanssou
    posted the 03/10/2024 at 09:57 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    keiku posted the 03/10/2024 at 10:14 PM
    c'est la qu'on voit que dragon ball a marquer le monde entier, presque plus que d'autre oeuvre mondialement connue
    djfab posted the 03/10/2024 at 10:17 PM
    Impressionnant !
    amassous posted the 03/10/2024 at 10:18 PM
    keiku djfab À l’heure actuel, aucun manga n’a fédérer ça.
    keiku posted the 03/10/2024 at 10:22 PM
    amassous en même temps je comprends dragon ball et Z ca a été mon enfance 5 jours par semaine pendant presque 10 ans mais tout le monde n'a pas eu le club dorothée
    gamjys posted the 03/10/2024 at 10:45 PM
    C'est incroyable
    kikoo31 posted the 03/10/2024 at 11:14 PM
    tokito posted the 03/10/2024 at 11:59 PM
    Qu’en pense leur président ?
